Best DM56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

If you want to get the most out of Modern Warfare 3’s most versatile marksman rifle you’ve come to the right place. Here’s the best DM56 loadout to use in Modern Warfare 3, including attachments, perks, and equipment.

The DM56 introduces a first to the Call of Duty franchise with it being based on the real-world SL8. It’s effectively an upscaled Holger 556 (G36) modified to function as a marksman rifle.

Of the four marksman rifles introduced in Modern Warfare 3, the DM56 is the most well-rounded offering a balance of damage and fire rate for what results in a reasonably adaptable weapon. However, much like other DMRs it excels at medium to long-range and will usually get outgunned up close.

We have you covered for the best DM56 attachments, perks, and equipment to use and get the most out of this well-rounded marksman rifle.

Best DM56 MW3 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Ster45 Skyfury Compensator

Ster45 Skyfury Compensator Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Chrios-6 Match Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

With the DM56 having solid handling and an impressive fire rate for a marksman rifle it’s best to build it around those strengths. As such the FSS OLE-V Laser and XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop underbarrel make a lot of sense to make the gun feel as snappy as possible.

It’s a similar story with the Chrios-6 Match barrel which greatly improves ADS speed and bumps up overall mobility. However, it does hurt the gun’s recoil slightly so we use the Ster45 Skyfury Compensator to offset this.

Finally, a preferred optic is a must as iron sights simply aren’t going to cut it on such a precision weapon. The Slate Reflector is a classic choice but those wanting to extend their range should also consider the VLK 4.0 Optic or Forge Tac Delta 4.

Activision The DM56 is the most well-rounded marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3.

Best DM56 MW3 class: Perks & equipment

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Threat Identification System

Threat Identification System Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

The CCT Comms Vest is a strong choice with the DM56 as it zooms out your radar making it easier to read the map and enemy spawns. This vest gives us both a Gloves and Boots slot which should be used on the Marksman Gloves and Stalker Boots to further optimize the gun’s mobility and accuracy.

For the first Gear slot, the Threat Identification System works well with the DM56. With it activated every time you aim at an enemy player they will be pinged automatically, providing your team with additional intel.

For the other slot, the Bone Conduction Headset is a powerful option that greatly boosts the audio of enemy footsteps and gunshots. Combined with the Comms Vest this gives you a ton of information on where the enemy is located.

How to unlock the DM56 in Modern Warfare 3

The DM56 is acquired as an Armory Unlock, first accessible after reaching Level 25. Once activated in the armor you are required to complete 3 Daily Challenges. Alternatively, successfully extracting with a DM56 in Zombies will also unlock the weapon.

Best DM56 alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The best DM56 alternative is the MCW 6.8 which is arguably the strongest marksman rifle in MW3. It hits harder and is more accurate making it perfect as a DMR, especially on large map game modes like Ground War and Invasion.

That’s all for our DM56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

