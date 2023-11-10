Best FR 5.56 Loadout for Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks
The FR 5.56 assault rifle can be the perfect choice if you want to experiment with the weapons in Modern Warfare 3, so we’ve put together the best FR 5.56 loadout with the right attachments and perks.
Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer game mode is now available for all and players are rushing into the game to try out the new weapons and maps. Assault rifles have been the go-to class for most players and while the FR 5.56 might not belong to the meta weapon category, it can still be quite deadly at medium to long ranges.
This burst assault rifle can deal a ton of damage if used properly. So, here’s a complete guide to making the best FR 5.56 loadout in CoD MW3, including Class setup, Attachments, and Perks.
Best FR 5.56 MW3 loadout
- Muzzle: RF Crown 50
- Barrel: 435mm FR435
- Rear Grip: SA Ion
- Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
- Laser: Schlager Peq Box IV
The FR 5.56’s iron sight is great so you may or may not opt for an optic on this AR. The RF Crown 50 and 435mm FR435 are the ideal choices as muzzle and barrel as it optimizes the recoil, mobility, and damage of the gun.
You can go with the SA Ion rear grip as it helps increase the stability of the AR. 5.56 High-Velocity ammo will ensure the bullets break enemies’s skulls at the highest velocity and lastly, the Schlager Peq Box IV laser improves hipfire accuracy.
FR 5.56 MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment
- Vest: Infantry
- Gloves: Scavenger
- Boots: Covert
- Gear: EOD Padding
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: EMD Grenade
- Field Equipment: Trophy System
Infantry vest is ideal when you’re running an AR as increases Tactical Sprint and reduces refresh time. For gloves, you can choose Scavenger as it resupplies ammo from dead players. Covert boots will make your footsteps silent and EOD Padding reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire.
The EMD Grenade upon hitting an enemy, applies a tracking device which reveals their position on the minimap. Trophy System blocks enemies’ throwables while Frag Grenades will keep them at bay.
How to unlock the FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare 3
To unlock the FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare 3, you’ll need to reach Level 25. You can easily do that by grinding a bit in either multiplayer or zombies.
Best FR 5.56 alternative in Modern Warfare 3
If burst weapons are not your forte, then the SVA 545 could be the right alternative for you in MW3. It packs that raw firepower and provides better mobility without compromising on damage.
That’s all for our FR 5.56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:
