Best FR 5.56 Loadout for Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The FR 5.56 assault rifle can be the perfect choice if you want to experiment with the weapons in Modern Warfare 3, so we’ve put together the best FR 5.56 loadout with the right attachments and perks.

Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer game mode is now available for all and players are rushing into the game to try out the new weapons and maps. Assault rifles have been the go-to class for most players and while the FR 5.56 might not belong to the meta weapon category, it can still be quite deadly at medium to long ranges.

This burst assault rifle can deal a ton of damage if used properly. So, here’s a complete guide to making the best FR 5.56 loadout in CoD MW3, including Class setup, Attachments, and Perks.

Activision The FR 5.56 is a three-round burst bullpup AR in MW3.

Best FR 5.56 MW3 loadout

Muzzle : RF Crown 50

: RF Crown 50 Barrel : 435mm FR435

: 435mm FR435 Rear Grip : SA Ion

: SA Ion Ammunition : 5.56 High Velocity

: 5.56 High Velocity Laser: Schlager Peq Box IV

The FR 5.56’s iron sight is great so you may or may not opt for an optic on this AR. The RF Crown 50 and 435mm FR435 are the ideal choices as muzzle and barrel as it optimizes the recoil, mobility, and damage of the gun.

You can go with the SA Ion rear grip as it helps increase the stability of the AR. 5.56 High-Velocity ammo will ensure the bullets break enemies’s skulls at the highest velocity and lastly, the Schlager Peq Box IV laser improves hipfire accuracy.

FR 5.56 MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Vest : Infantry

: Infantry Gloves : Scavenger

: Scavenger Boots : Covert

: Covert Gear : EOD Padding

: EOD Padding Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical : EMD Grenade

: EMD Grenade Field Equipment: Trophy System

Infantry vest is ideal when you’re running an AR as increases Tactical Sprint and reduces refresh time. For gloves, you can choose Scavenger as it resupplies ammo from dead players. Covert boots will make your footsteps silent and EOD Padding reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire.

The EMD Grenade upon hitting an enemy, applies a tracking device which reveals their position on the minimap. Trophy System blocks enemies’ throwables while Frag Grenades will keep them at bay.

How to unlock the FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare 3

To unlock the FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare 3, you’ll need to reach Level 25. You can easily do that by grinding a bit in either multiplayer or zombies.

Best FR 5.56 alternative in Modern Warfare 3

If burst weapons are not your forte, then the SVA 545 could be the right alternative for you in MW3. It packs that raw firepower and provides better mobility without compromising on damage.

That’s all for our FR 5.56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

