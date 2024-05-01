GamingCall of Duty

How to get JAK Wardens Aftermarket Part in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Kurt Perry
JAK Wardens Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.Activision

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded add several new conversion kits that can be used to transform how certain weapons function. One of these is the JAK Wardens Aftermarket Part and here’s how you can unlock it.

One of the biggest features introduced in Modern Warfare 3 is Aftermarket Parts. These unique attachments entirely transform weapons often making them far more competitive and more fun to use.

Be it turning the BAS-B into a lever action or making the AMR9 a speed demon, Aftermarket Parts are game changers that play a big part in the meta for both MW3 and Warzone.

Of the three new Aftermarket Parts added in Season 3 Reloaded, the JAK Wardens is the most anticipated of all. This conversion kit for the Lockwood Mk2 converts the lever action rifle into an old favorite, the Model 1887 Akimbos from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

You can unlock the JAK Wardens Aftermarket Part by completing at least five weekly challenges from Season 3 Week 5.

There are a total of 21 available challenges to choose from with multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone all having 7 weekly challenges each. Completing any five of these weekly challenges across all three modes will unlock the JAK Wardens Aftermarket Part.

Once you have unlocked the conversion kit it can be equipped to the Lockwood Mk2 on your loadouts. Keep in mind, to use this conversion kit you’ll first need to reach the maximum level of 29 on the Lockwood Mk2.

Modern Warfare 3Warzone

