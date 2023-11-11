Best BAS-B loadout for Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

We’ve put together the best BAS-B class for one of the top ARs in Modern Warfare 3. Here is everything you need to know to make the ultimate BAS-B MW3 loadout.

Modern Warfare 3 is here, and fans are diving deep into the title. There’s plenty to love, with old maps returning, albeit with minor tweaks to make them feel fresher.

Deciding what weapons to use has always been a hot topic in the CoD scene. With the number of attachments to choose from being significantly increased over the years, it has only made it harder to decide what Attachments and Perks are best for your loadout.

One of the best weapons in the MW3 beta out of the 20 available was proven to be the BAS-B Assault Rifle, and it’s safe to say it’s still good after the full game arrived.

Here is a complete guide to making the best BAS-B loadout in MW3, including Class setup, Attachments, and Perks.

Activision

Contents

Best BAS-B MW3 loadout

Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: STT88 Grip

STT88 Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Sledgehammer Games describes the AR as such: “A highly controllable and powerful Battle Rifle chambered in .277 designed for all-round reliability and performance.”

With the default mag size only being 20 for the AR, we recommend going straight for a magazine increase, such as the 30-round mag attachment. The BAS-B shoots fast, so changing the default magazine is an absolute must.

The other attachments round out the gun to provide a powerhouse with buffs to its damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control. Much like the magazine bump, it’s recommended you add an Optic to the gun, with the Slate Reflector seemingly one of the best in its category.

BAS-B MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 has removed the classic perk system with a new system involving using gear. Check out our complete guide on this if you need an explainer for what each gear item does.

Here are the best gear to use with the BAS-B in MW3:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Mission Control Comlink and Mag Holster

Mission Control Comlink and Mag Holster Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The CCT Comms Vest is an interesting prospect, as it excels in gaining intel and marking enemies at the expense of lethal and tactical equipment. The rest of the gear provides ample buffs to the assault rifle nature of the BAS-B, with reduced sway and flinch while ADS, improved strafe speeds and reload speeds. The Mission Control Comlink also helps keep the streaks rolling as it reduces the cost of Kill/Scorestreaks by one kill or 125 score.

Like the magazine dilemma, you’ll want to run either a Munitions Box or the Scavenger Gloves to offset how quickly the gun can chew through ammo.

How to unlock the BAS-B in Modern Warfare 3

Players can unlock the BAS-B by reaching Level 17 in Modern Warfare 3.

That’s everything we know about the BAS-B. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.

