Best MTZ Interceptor loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setups, attachment, perks

Are you willing to use the MTZ Interceptor Marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3? Here is everything you need to know including class setups, attachments, and more.

MTZ Interceptor is a powerful Marksman rifle in the game that works wonders in both mid and long-range combat. It is a weapon that is most efficient in big maps, but you will struggle if enemies jump into you with SMGs and Assault Rifles.

In any case, if you are interested in using the MTZ Interceptor and unsure what loadout to go with, we have got you covered. The following few sections include a detailed loadout for the MTZ Interceptor covering all the attachments and perks you need to use.

Contents

Activision MTZ Interceptor is an extremely powerful Marksman rifle

Best MTZ Interceptor loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor L

: Monolithic Suppressor L Stock : Bruen Archangel MK2

: Bruen Archangel MK2 Optic : KR V4 1X Riser

: KR V4 1X Riser Barrel: MTZ Longshot Pro Barrel

MTZ Longshot Pro Barrel Magazine: 20 Round Mag

In this loadout, there are two aspects you need to take care of. The first one is the Barrel which provides you with added range while also providing better handling. The second essential component is the Monolithic Suppressor L which ensures that you remain undetected in the map while firing your weapon.

MTZ Interceptor MW3 loadout: Equipment and perks

The equipment and perks for MTZ Interceptor in Modern Warfare 3 are:

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: Threat Identification System

Threat Identification System Tactical : Stim

: Stim Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Being a Marksman rifle, you will be much more stationary with this weapon. However, you also need precision and protection from flanking enemies. Marksman Gloves provides you with much-needed precision.

Stalker Boots and Trophy System ensure that the area you will cover does not get hunted by enemies. Gunner Vest provides increased reload speed which comes in handy during combat and Stim makes sure that you can get back into the fight much sooner.

How to unlock MTZ Interceptor in Modern Warfare 3

In order to unlock MTZ Interceptor, you will need to complete an Armory Unlock challenge. In the case of this weapon, you will have to complete five daily challenges. Armory Unlock is available at level 25.

Best MTZ Interceptor alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The best alternative for the MTZ Interceptor is the KVD Enforcer. This weapon can be unlocked very early and it is quite powerful in Modern Warfare 3.

This concludes all you need to know about MTZ Interceptor loadout in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

