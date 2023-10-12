MW3 maps: Every confirmed map in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 is set to release in the month of November. As always, the multiplayer is the key aspect of the game, and here are the confirmed maps so far.

Modern Warfare 3 continues the game from the point where Modern Warfare 2 left. The FPS introduces a brand new story, new guns, new maps, and several Quality of Life changes.

Hence, it is safe to say that there is quite a lot of hype surrounding the game, at least amongst the Call of Duty enthusiasts. As such, you might be interested to learn about the maps that will be coming to the game.

Here are the confirmed maps in Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 all maps so far

Every confirmed map in Modern Warfare 3

It has been confirmed that all 16 maps from the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2 will make their way into Modern Warfare 3. The maps that have been confirmed so far in the game are provided below:

Highrise

Sub Base

Estate

Terminal

Wasteland

Afghan

Rust

Underpass

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Skidrow

Scrapyard

Rundown

Favela

Derail

These are some of the most popular and fan-favorite maps in the history of Call of Duty. In fact, Rust, and Highrise are two of the best maps ever created. Therefore, players will love to spend time feeling nostalgia while experiencing the brand new in Modern Warfare 3.

This is all we know about the confirmed maps in Modern Warfare 3.

