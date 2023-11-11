Best MCW Loadout for MW3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

We’ve put together the best MCW class to dominate the long ranges and earn killstreaks with ease in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 is here, and fans and pros are loving the mix of new weapons and gameplay features on the large selection of maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

New features aside, one of the best guns to dominate with is the MCW, an Assault Rifle gun that controls long ranges with its hard-hitting rounds, allowing the user to completely lock down lanes in multiplayer maps and spawn-trap enemies.

Article continues after ad

Take control of the pace of any multiplayer with this loadout, which will show attachments and perks, for the Modern Warfare 3 Assualt Rifle, “MCW.”

Article continues after ad

Activision

Contents

Best MCW MW3 loadout

Sight: Slate Reflector

Stock: MCW Ironbark Tactical Stock

Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Barrel: SL Crater Heavy Barrel

The loadout provided excels at long-range engagements, with excellent recoil control and accuracy. The MCW Ironbark Tactical Stock helps boost your ADS speed, while the SL Crater Heavy Barrel and the grips help keep the MCW steady at range.

MCW MW3 Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Vest : CCT Comms Vest

: CCT Comms Vest Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear : Mission Control Comlink and Tac Mask

: Mission Control Comlink and Tac Mask Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new perk system that sees players equip vests and gear for benefits as opposed to selecting perks.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Given the new structure, the above is powerful, powered by the CCT Comms Vest. This vest trades lethal and tactical equipment for two pieces of Gear with Tac Mask and Mission Control Comlink great options in said category.

The Marksman Gloves offer a great advantage in long-range fights. The Boots and Field Upgrade choices are up to personal preference, but silent footsteps are always welcome, and more ammo is nice to have.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock MCW in MW3

To unlock the MCW, you’ll need to hit level 44 in MW3.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about the MCW. Be sure to check out all of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage so you can dominate in-game.

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person