How to earn Weapon Prestige Camos in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Season 3 Reloaded introduces the Weapon Prestige camo system in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as a new way for players to flex their achievements.

Season 3 of MW3 is nearly complete, and with its end comes the Reloaded update, a midseason injection of content to hold players over until the next season arrives. The patch notes for the update also revealed a surprise addition — Weapon Prestige Camos.

Weapon Prestige Camos is a new camo reward that gives players who earn a set amount of Weapon XP for a specific weapon a different max-level camo. This applies to all guns from MW3 and those carried forward from MW2.

Season 3 Reloaded will debut the One Trick camo as the inaugural Weapon Prestige Camo. Players who earn 150K Weapon XP with their gun of choice will earn the camo.

However, it’s important to note that this is given out on a per-weapon basis, meaning if you want a Weapon Prestige Camo on all your guns, you’ll need to start grinding. Also, MW3’s shared economy across all modes should make this feat a bit easier since players can earn experience across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Sledgehammer has also clarified the only requirement is to have your gun at max level, which varies per weapon. Finally, new seasons of content will debut new camos to grind, likely with varying amounts of Weapon XP.

This article will be updated as new camos come out.