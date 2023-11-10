Best DG-58 loadout for Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

Are you looking to frag out in Modern Warfare 3 with the brand new DG-58? We have got you covered with a loadout guide covering the attachment and perks that you should use with the weapon.

The DG-58 is a three-round burst Assault rifle meant for mid to long-range combat. This weapon is extremely stable and has a very stable recoil. The problem you might face with this weapon is when enemies get really close to you in the game.

Therefore, we have got you covered if you are willing to use the DG-58 and are unsure about the best possible attachments for the weapon. The following sections cover all the necessary details regarding the DG-58, including loadouts, attachments, perks, and unlock conditions.

Contents

Best DG-58 loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Barrel : DG-58 Micro

: DG-58 Micro Muzzle: Wrathguard Compensator

Wrathguard Compensator Magazine : 60-round Mag

: 60-round Mag Rear Grip : Q22 Tactical Grip

: Q22 Tactical Grip Ammunition: 5.56 Incendiary

The DG-58 is a solid weapon in long-range fights, but you will face problems if you miss a few bullets and run out of your magazine. Therefore, the 60-round mag ensures that you can remain consistent in your gunfights.

DG-58 MW3 loadout: Perks and equipment

The perks you should aim for when using the DG-58 have been listed below:

Vest : Infantry

: Infantry Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear : Mag Holster

: Mag Holster Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

How to unlock DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3?

You need to reach level 25 to unlock the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3.

This is all you need to know about the DG-58 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

