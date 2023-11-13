Best Bruen Mk9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

While LMGs are known for being heavy and slow that isn’t always the case. Here’s our best Bruen Mk9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 that can turn MW3’s most versatile LMG into a surprisingly mobile primary weapon.

Making its first appearance since Modern Warfare (2019), the Bruen Mk9 is back in Modern Warfare 3. This rendition of the iconic M249 SAW is one of the four LMGs in MW3’s launch arsenal.

The Bruen Mk9 is a surprisingly versatile weapon that can effectively be used like an AR. However, unlike most assault rifles, it has unbelievable range making the Bruen one of the strongest weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

We have you covered for the best Bruen Mk9 attachments, perks, and equipment to use and get the most out of this adaptable light machine gun.

Contents

Best Bruen Mk9 MW3 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 23″ EXF Foresight Barrel

23″ EXF Foresight Barrel Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector

Mk. 3 Reflector Stock: Lane-56 Stock

Lane-56 Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The main strength of the Bruen Mk9 is that it’s an LMG that can be built for mobility and handling. To take advantage of this you must use the 60 Round Mag. It is one of the best attachments in the whole game providing ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and movement speed with very little downside.

To further improve mobility it’s recommended to equip the 23″ EXF Foresight Barrel and XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop. When combined these give the Bruen movement speed not dissimilar to an assault rifle letting you move around in a way that just isn’t possible with other LMGs.

Rounding off the build is the Lane-56 Stock which lowers recoil to keep the Bruen Mk9 accurate and the Mk.3 Reflector which is a fantastic optic for close to medium-range gunfights.

Activision The Bruen Mk9’s unexpected mobility makes it a potent LMG-AR hybrid.

Best Bruen Mk9 MW3 class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Since the Bruen Mk9 is fairly mobile we use perks that benefit that like the Infantry Vest. This vest lets us move around faster by regularly refreshing Tactical Sprint. This combines well with Covert Sneakers which silences our footsteps, which is ideal for flanking.

Similarly, Ghost T/V Camo is extremely important as without you will show up on the enemy radar and have a hard time getting behind them unnoticed. To maximize mobility we also like Commando Gloves which lets you reload while sprinting.

A Flash Grenade is ideal for blinding enemies and giving yourself the edge in a gunfight. Partner that with a classic Frag Grenade that can be cooked to explode at just the right moment with some practice.

How to unlock the Bruen Mk9 in Modern Warfare 3

The Bruen Mk9 is unlocked after reaching Level 31 by playing either multiplayer or Zombies. After unlocking the Bruen you will have to work through 20 gun levels to acquire all of its unique attachments.

Best Bruen Mk9 alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The Holger 26 is another versatile LMG that can compete with most assault rifles alongside the Bruen Mk9 in terms of mobility and handling. Alternatively, the RPK can be built to perform like a Kastov 762 with a bigger magazine, offering similar capabilities to the Bruen.

That’s all for our Bruen Mk9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

