Best MORS MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

An old favorite of Call of Duty multiplayer is back with the MORS making its first appearance since Advanced Warfare. The futuristic sniper rifle is as excellent as ever and this is the best MORS MW3 loadout possible to get the most out of it.

Ever since Modern Warfare 3’s launch, sniper rifles have been dominant in multiplayer. From the Longbow to the XRK Stalker, this year’s Call of Duty has some unbelievable snipers that outgun just about everything.

The MORS is the latest addition to that list, bringing with it a literal railgun that hits hard and has fantastic handling. Early signs suggest that it is one of the best guns in MW3, especially with an optimized class.

This is the best MORS MW3 loadout that you’ll want to use, built to make the sniper rifle handle much faster while not taking away its ability to consistently one-shot enemies.

Contents

Best MORS MW3 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Downfall Light Barrel

Downfall Light Barrel Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Optic: MORS Dot Sight

MORS Dot Sight Stock: Superlite-90 Stock

Superlite-90 Stock Bolt: Quick Bolt

As with all snipers in multiplayer, the MORS needs to have fast handling to be viable. Since it starts as a somewhat slow-handling weapon, the majority of attachments on this build focus on improving key stats like ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time.

Using all three of the Downfall Light Barrel, SL Razorhawk Laser Light, and Superlite-90 Stock massively improves these key stats, making the MORS handle significantly faster. This is fantastic for the fast-paced gameplay typical of Modern Warfare 3.

It’s also well worth taking advantage of the MORS Dot Sight, a unique optic in MW3 that gives the MORS a projected red dot sight. This is one of the best optics in MW3, providing a fantastic reticle and further hastening the sniper’s ADS speed.

Last but not least is the Quick Bolt, a bolt attachment that bumps up the railgun’s chambering speed. Since the MORS has to rechamber between every shot, this speeds up its fire rate making it more forgiving to use for when you happen to miss a shot.

Activision When built just right the MORS isn’t just a powerful sniper, but also has fast handling and mobility.

Best MORS class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Glov es: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boo ts: Climbing Boots

Climbing Boots Gear: High-Gain Antenna

High-Gain Antenna Lethal: Drill Charge (x2)

Drill Charge (x2) Tactical: Flash Grenade

Though there are a few good options in the vest slot, the Demolition Vest is the best as the utility provided by the constantly regenerating equipment helps cover up the MORS’ weaknesses. To best take advantage of this use Drill Charges and a Flash Grenade as these give you plenty of options to go on the offensive.

When using an MW3 sniper like the MORS you cannot go wrong with the Marksman Gloves. These reduce sway and flinch while aiming to make your shots much more consistent and easier to land.

The Climbing Boots also lend themselves well to a sniper as they increase the speed at which you can mantle and climb. This lets you take high-ground positions faster and have better sightlines to take advantage of the MORS’ excellent damage range.

Added in Season 3, the High-Gain Antenna gear furthers this playstyle by zooming out your minimap, giving you better intel on where the other team is located. Being able to judge spawn rotations faster using this perk is key to effortlessly earning killstreaks and winning more matches.

How to unlock the MORS in MW3

The MORS can be unlocked by completing Sector 4 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. Reaching and finishing this sector will require you to first grind out 15 Battle Pass Tokens.

Best MORS alternative in MW3

Though there are several viable sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3, the Longbow stands out as the best thanks to its unbelievable handling and mobility. It requires a little more precision than the MORS but is worth the trade-off if you are confident in your aim.

That’s all you need to know about the best MORS MW3 loadout. Check out these guides for more top-tier classes:

