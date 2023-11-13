Best Haymaker loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

Hailing way back to COD4’s M1014, spammy semi-auto shotguns have a long history in Call of Duty. MW3 continues this with the Haymaker, and this is the best loadout to use with it on Modern Warfare 3.

Not to be confused with Black Ops 3’s Haymaker 12, MW3’s Haymaker is instead the new version of the Origin-12 Shotgun which first appeared in Modern Warfare (2019).

It is a fast-firing semi-auto shotgun that unloads 12 gauge rounds quickly perfect for clearing out rooms and dominating in close quarters. This fast fire rate comes at the cost of range though with the Haymaker’s damage dropping out significantly beyond a few meters.

To help you get the most out of the Haymaker we’ve put together this loadout breaking down the best attachments, equipment, and perks to use with it.

Contents

Best Haymaker MW3 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Crown Breaker Choke Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel

Imperator Long Barrel Laser: Canted Vibro-Dot 7

Canted Vibro-Dot 7 Stock: No Stock Mod

No Stock Mod Magazine: 12 Round Mag

With the Haymaker having limited range it’s important to be able to move fast and get up close. To make this easier it’s recommended to use the No Stock Mod which greatly improves mobility and handling.

Speaking of range, we can improve this shotgun’s effective range by using both the Crown Breaker Choke and Imperator Long Barrel. These not only help our shells deal more damage from further out but also narrow their spread making them more consistent and less random.

The Canted Vibro-Dot 7 is a less traditional but great option. It gives the Haymaker a canted laser which helps to control its vast recoil when firing quickly. Finally, the 12 Round Mag gives some extra rounds to put down range while not hurting our mobility much at all.

Activision The Haymaker is a fantastic semi-auto shotgun ideal for close-quarters combat.

Best Haymaker MW3 class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Overkill Vest

Overkill Vest Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Drill Charge

The Overkill Vest works well with shotguns like the Haymaker as it lets you use an additional primary weapon to cover its lack of range. We recommend a strong assault rifle like the MCW. It also provides the benefits of both Quick-Grip Gloves and Commando Gloves without having to equip them.

With most of the useful Gloves already a part of our chosen vest the next best option is the Assault Gloves which reduce handling penalties on jumpshots. This isn’t too necessary but it can be useful when playing fast and aggressive.

Being stealthy is important with a shotgun to make sure you can get up close before being noticed. For this, it’s best to use the Covert Sneakers in combination with Ghost T/V Camo which not only makes your footsteps silent but also keeps you hidden from enemy UAVs.

For equipment, a Stim is excellent for quick healing in the heat of battle while a Drill Charge lets you flush out stationary players from objectives and buildings.

How to unlock the Haymaker in Modern Warfare 3

The Haymaker is unlocked after reaching Level 39. Alternatively, it can be acquired by successfully exfiling with one in Zombies. Once gotten you’ll need to work through 22 gun levels to unlock all of its unique attachments.

Best Haymaker alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The Riveter is a direct competitor to the Haymaker with it also being a fast-firing shotgun that excels up close. Alternatively, MW2’s KV Broadside has a lot in common and may be preferred depending on play style.

That’s all for our Haymaker loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

