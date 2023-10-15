Best Renetti Loadout for Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

We’ve put together the best Renetti class for the top secondary weapon in the Modern Warfare 3 beta. Here is everything you need to know to create the ultimate Renetti MW3 loadout.

Modern Warfare 3 released its beta on October 6, leading to Call of Duty players flooding in to get their hands on the game.

Sledgehammer Games revealed a whole heap of new, overhauled, and returning features joining MW3 for fans to first experience in the beta. The CoD has paid homage to various fan-favorite weapons and maps from the 2009 version of Modern Warfare 2.

Article continues after ad

The passionate fanbase has already put countless hours into the game with many people favoring particular weapons that have proved so far to be the best. Aside from primary weapons, the iconic Renetti has shown once again to be the best secondary weapon in CoD.

Article continues after ad

Here is a complete guide to making the best Renetti loadout in MW3, including Class setup, Attachments, and Perks.

Activision The Renetti secondary weapon is shown with the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit turning it into an SMG.

Contents

Best Renetti MW3 loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

EXF Eclipsor Grip Stock: XRK Torment Brace Stock

XRK Torment Brace Stock Magazine: 24 or 30 Round Mag

24 or 30 Round Mag Conversion Kit: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

The lightweight burst-fire handgun has long been a fan favorite for CoD players. It boasts a rapid-fire rate to take down enemies fast at close range when quickly switched to mid-gunfight.

Article continues after ad

It’s essential to keep the recoil down due to its high fire rate, therefore we recommend using the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle which has the added benefit of keeping you off the minimap.

To further keep that aim steady, while allowing you to improve your aim down sight speeds as you run around the map, we’d add the EXF Eclipsor Grip and XRK Torment Brace Stock.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Finally, we’d use the 24 or 30 Round Mag with the Jak Ferocity Conversion Kit. The mag size may seem excessive for a secondary, but using this particular Conversion Kit Aftermarket Part turns the Renetti into a fully automatic SMG.

Article continues after ad

Renetti MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 has removed the classic perk system with a new system involving using gear. Check out our complete guide on this if you need an explainer for what each gear item does.

Vest : Infantry

: Infantry Gloves : Commando

: Commando Boots : Covert Sneakers / Lightweight Boots

: Covert Sneakers / Lightweight Boots Gear : EOD Padding

: EOD Padding Tactical : Battle Rage

: Battle Rage Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Equipment: Trophy System

How to unlock the Renetti in Modern Warfare 3

Players can unlock the Renetti by reaching Level 4 in the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

How to unlock Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit in Modern Warfare 3

Players can unlock the Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit Aftermarket Part by reaching Level 20 in the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

Article continues after ad

As well as this, you would need to kill 30 enemies while using five attachments with the pistol.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about the Renetti. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.