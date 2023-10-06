Best MTZ-556 MW3 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The MTZ-556 takes inspiration from the CZ-805 Bren. And just like its real-life counterpart, the AR deals massive damage in close to mid-range gunfights. Here is the best MTZ 556 MW3 loadout.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta went live on October 6 for PlayStation players. During the beta’s first weekend, players can progress until level 20 and re-visit Favela, Estate, Skidrow, and Rust. During the early access period, users don’t get access to the game’s full arsenal just yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t powerful weapons to choose from.

Early signs point toward the MTZ-556 being one of the best ARs in MW3, and it’s easy to see why after getting your hands on the fast-firing rifle for the first time.

Let’s jump right into how to maximize the MTZ-556’s potential.

Contents

Best MTZ-556 MW3 loadout

Barrel: MTZ Para Barrel

Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

Stock: MTZ Littlestrike Telescopic

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

The MTZ-556 is not the only COD weapon to be based on the CZ-805 Bren. Call of Duty Ghost’s SA-805 also took inspiration from the popular AR and was a force to be reckoned with. The AR shreds through enemies in close-range engagements, and the MTZ-556 has a similar damage profile.

Sledgehammer Games described the AR as a weapon that: “Boasts an exceptional fire rate for a 5.56 weapon; this closer-quarters Assault Rifle excels at close and midrange.”

We recommend building a loadout that makes its strong points shine.

MTZ 556 MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 gets rid of the traditional perk system in favor of using gear. Check out our full guide if you need an explainer on what each gear item does.

It’s also important to note that some of these equipment items may not be available to unlock until the full game, but these are our best choices, operating under the belief that everything is available.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Boots: Stalker Boots

Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Battle Rage

How to unlock the MTZ 556 in Modern Warfare 3

Players can unlock the MTZ-555 by reaching Level 12 in the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

That’s everything we know about the MTZ 556. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.