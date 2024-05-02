Best BAL-27 MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Season 3 Reloaded update adds the BAL-27 to MW3, and this is the best loadout to turn the sci-fi AR into a fantastic option in multiplayer.

The BAL-27 is no stranger to dominating 6v6 with it once being Advanced Warfare’s best weapon. Ten years on and it is back and despite not being the best weapon anymore, the BAL-27 is still an excellent choice.

Something to note about the BAL-27 is that it has a unique mechanic where its fire rate and TTK speed up as you fire. However, this comes at the cost of a massive spike in vertical recoil which can be difficult to control. To offset this it’s often better to burst fire the BAL-27 rather than shoot full auto for its entire magazine.

Regardless of whether you use this technique or not, the BAL-27 is a strong option in MW3, and this is the best loadout to use with it.

Contents

Best BAL-27 MW3 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Crown-H3 Barrel

Crown-H3 Barrel Stock: Ardent Tac Stock

Ardent Tac Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The BAL-27’s unusual recoil pattern can make it a handful so it’s important to use attachments that reduce recoil. For this, your best options are the Ardent Tac Stock and Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider which combine to reduce Recoil Gun Kick by a staggering 29%.

One area where the BAL-27 excels is Damage Range and this can be further improved by using the Crown-H3 Barrel. This unique barrel attachment boosts the BAL-27’s Effective and Minimum Damage Range by 20% while also improving other key MW3 stats like ADS Movement Speed and Bullet Velocity.

In contrast, the BAL-27 has a slow reload time and empties its magazine quickly due to its rapid-fire rate. That combination is far from ideal, so you’ll want to use the 60 Round Mag to mitigate this problem and double the AR’s magazine capacity.

Last but not least is the DR-6 Handstop which is a meta underbarrel that improves various Handling and Mobility stats. Most notably, the DR-6 Handstop boosts ADS Speed by 7%, Sprint To Fire Speed by 7%, and ADS Movement Speed by 6%. This makes the BAL-27 feel mobile and snappy while also maintaining its excellent damage range.

Best BAL-27 MW3 class: Perks & Equipment

Perks

Vest: Ninja Vest Eliminates footstep sounds, immune to movement reduction effects, bonus Throwing Star/Knife ammo, and Resupply Throwing Stars/Knives every 25 seconds.

Ninja Vest Boots: All-Terrain Boots Significantly increased movement speed. Disables Tactical Sprint.

All-Terrain Boots Gear: Mag Holster Improved reload speed.

Mag Holster

If you want to play aggressively then the Ninja Vest is a must-use perk. This meta vest silences your footsteps and lets you flank more effectively without having to use up the boots slot. It also provides a good balance of perk options and equipment making it an all-around excellent choice.

The All-Terrain Boots introduced in Season 3 Reloaded offer an interesting option. They effectively function a lot like the Lightweight Boots in older COD games by boosting key mobility stats like Sprint Speed and Movement Speed. This is great for getting around the map quickly even if it does come at the cost of being able to use Tactical Sprint.

Typically, Mag Holster isn’t that strong as it doesn’t improve reload speed as much as its predecessors like Sleight of Hand. However, the BAL-27 has a slow reload speed for an MW3 assault rifle and empties its magazine quickly making this a top-tier option on this particular weapon.

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife Retrievable throwing knife that is lethal on impact in Core MP.

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim A military stimulant that promotes clotting to close wounds quickly and refreshes Tactical Sprint.

Stim Field Upgrade: Portable Radar Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies.

Portable Radar

If you use the Ninja Vest as recommended then it also makes sense to equip a Throwing Knife. This lethal blade can be thrown at enemy players to immediately kill them. The best part is that the Ninja Vest will constantly replenish them ensuring that you are always prepared for action.

Rather than go with another offensive option it’s better to use a Stim to quickly heal up in a pinch. This is especially strong in MW3 as this year’s Call of Duty is very fast-paced and waiting for your health to regenerate isn’t always going to be an option.

As for Field Upgrade, a Portable Radar is a powerful tool that can be used to scout an area for opponents. This provides additional map intel and gives you more information on where the other team is. Just be aware that both the Assassin Vest and Ghost T/V Camo counter the Portable Radar so be sure to not overrely on it.

How to unlock the BAL-27 in MW3

The BAL-27 is unlocked in Modern Warfare 3 by completing Sector 23 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. This new sector was added in Season 3 Reloaded and requires you to complete the following challenges:

Akimbo Assault : Get 5 Operator Headshot or Special Zombie Critical Kills with assault rifles

: Get 5 Operator Headshot or Special Zombie Critical Kills with assault rifles Pierced Gaze CC : Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while moving with assault rifles

: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while moving with assault rifles Pierced Gaze emblem : Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Hipfire Kills with assault rifles

: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Hipfire Kills with assault rifles 1 Hour Double XP Token : Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance Kills with assault rifles

: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance Kills with assault rifles BAL-27: Earn all sector rewards and then Get 15 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while aiming down sights with assault rifles.

The fastest way to get these challenges done is in multiplayer matches using a meta assault rifle. With some focus, it’s possible to get all five done in a single game. This is easy enough on fast-paced playlists like Small Map Mosh Pit.

Best BAL-27 alternative in MW3

The MTZ-556 is another great all-around assault rifle that excels at medium range just like the BAL-27. It has an extremely competitive TTK and can hold its own against the very best Modern Warfare 3 has to offer.

That’s all for the best BAL-27 loadout in MW3. Check out these additional builds for more meta classes:

