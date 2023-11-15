Best COR-45 MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

MW3 community members are sleeping on pistols, but we are here to enlighten you about the underrated COR-45. From class setup to attachments, and perks, here is everything you need to know.

There is something oddly satisfying about using a pistol in Call of Duty. When a sidearm is powerful enough, you feel like James Bond or Agent 47 whipping around the map and popping heads. The problem is that pistols usually aren’t strong enough to compete with top-tier meta weapons.

It also doesn’t help that Modern Warfare 3 features a whopping 114 weapons at launch. With so many other options out there, a pistol probably ranks near last in a list of most exciting weapons. But that is where you might be wrong.

Even though sidearms don’t necessarily jump off the page as must-use weapons, the COR 45 is absolutely lethal in the right hands and with the right set of attachments equipped.

Best COR-45 loadout

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Sonic Suppressor Trigger Action: XRK V6 Match

XRK V6 Match Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain

.45 Auto High Grain Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Our loadout ensures that the COR 45 can deal with enemies in any short to medium-range engagement. When using a pistol, knowing when to choose your battles is essential as most other weapons overpower the class.

But if you are able to pick your spots, and learn when to get aggressive, the COR-45 can be just as dominant as a primary weapon.

COR-45 MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 removes the traditional perk system in favor of using gear. Check out our full guide if you need an explainer of what each gear item does.

Players will want to use perks that conceal their own movement, while also knowing what’s going around them at all times.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Battle Rage

How to unlock the COR-45 in Modern Warfare 3

The COR-45 is one of the base weapons available in Modern Warfare 3. As such, there are no requirements to unlock the COR-45.

Best COR-45 alternative in Modern Warfare 3

If the COR-45 doesn’t check every box for what a sidearm should be. The next best option would most likely be the Renetti as there is a new Aftermarket Part that transforms the pistol into a pocket SMG.

That’s all for our COR-45 loadout in MW3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

