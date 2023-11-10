Best Striker Loadout for MW3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks & more

The Striker has emerged as one of the best weapons in MW3, even after the nerfs it received from dominating the beta. Here’s everything you need to know to build the best Striker loadout in MW3.

Modern Warfare 3‘s beta was dominated by the Striker seeing as its one of the best weapons you can get from early on. The UMP-esque SMG excels at close to mid range with a satisfying TTK and somewhat slow ROF for the category.

While it isn’t quite as strong as it was in the beta, the Striker is still an incredibly solid choice for those who are just getting started with MW3 and want a reliable SMG that can still perform at mid-range.

Here’s everything you need to know the best Striker MW3 loadout including Perks, Attachments, and the overall Class setup.

Modern Warfare 3 Striker SMG loadout

For this loadout we’ve focused on making the Striker excel in nearly every situation, nullifying the need to limit yourself to certain areas or the maps or gunfights, letting you slide-cancel around the map with a chance to win every single gunfight.

Best Striker MW3 loadout

Stock : Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock Rear Grip : Tacgrip

: Tacgrip Underbarrel : Chewk Angled Grip

: Chewk Angled Grip Barrel : Striker Recon Long Barrel

: Striker Recon Long Barrel Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

The Striker has some solid irons and benefits from using the full 5 attachments in other areas so, honestly? It may be worth not using a sight if you can help it. That said, the underbarrel attachment would probably be the best thing to swap out if you wanted to throw a red dot on the Striker.

Both the Lachmann MK2 Light Stock and the Tacgrip increase your movement speed, which is great for traversing the map and strafing in gunfights, while the Chewk Angled Grip and Striker Recon Long Barrel increase stability and bullet velocity to give you a chance to take down long rage Assault Rifle users. Best of both worlds with this setup.

Additionally, the .45 Auto High Grain Rounds are a real boon for that extra bit of damage at longer ranges and they hide skulls. If you don’t much care about the extra range, a Suppressor may be the way to go instead. Otherwise, the above is the best all-round loadout for the Striker in MW3.

Best Striker class: Perks & equipment

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Scavenger Gloves/Commando Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves/Commando Gloves Boots : Running Sneakers

: Running Sneakers Gear: Tac Mask

Tac Mask Lethal: Semtex/Frag Grenade

Semtex/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

With the Striker being a weapon that’s usable in most situations, it can benefit from a much wider range of equipment than other SMGs. However, we feel that it’s still best to stick mostly with a run-and-gun loadout to get the best Striker loadout in MW3.

The Infantry Vest, Commando Gloves, and Running Sneakers all grant a ton of mobility in combat. With MW3’s increased time-to-kill, the ability to move around is stronger than ever before. If you’re ok with needing to reload outside of sprinting, then Scavenger Gloves can be a better option for you if you’re looking to go on some longer killstreaks.

Lethal and tactical are, as usual, up to personal preference, although running a stun grenade tends to be better for close range combat that flash grenades considering it’ll take longer for enemies to aim at you. Meanwhile, the Semtex and Frag lethals are generally good in most situations, so it’s hard to go wrong there.

That’s everything you need to know about the best loadout for the MW3 Striker SMG. For more Modern Warfare 3 coverage, stick with Dexerto.

