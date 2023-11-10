Best Lockwood 680 Modern Warfare 3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
Pump action shotguns are a staple of Call of Duty having featured in every game across every setting. MW3 is no different with a fan favorite making a return. This is the best Lockwood 680 loadout to use in Modern Warfare 3, including attachments, equipment, and perks.
Making its comeback having last appeared in Modern Warfare (2019), the Remington 870 returns as the Lockwood 680. This classic pump-action shotgun hits hard at close range but is capable of remaining competitive much further out than its competitors.
Initially, it can seem fairly weak but when built correctly the 680 goes from arguably the worst shotgun in MW3 to easily the best. It’s just a matter of knowing which attachments to use.
To help you figure out what to equip we’ve put together this guide of the best Lockwood 680 attachments, perks, and equipment.
Contents
- Best Lockwood 680 MW3 loadout
- Best Lockwood 680 MW3 class: Perks & equipment
- How to unlock the Lockwood 680 in Modern Warfare 3
- Best Lockwood 680 alternative in Modern Warfare 3
Best Lockwood 680 MW3 loadout
Attachments
- Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke
- Barrel: Bryson Hammerforge Long
- Stock: Sawed Off Mod
- Ammunition: Bolo Shells
- Bolt: Express Light Bolt
Thanks to the Bolo Shells, the Lockwood 680 is lethal with this ammunition greatly increasing its effective range and damage profile. They are fairly inaccurate while hip-firing so you’ll need to aim in but the reward for doing so is one of the most powerful pump action shotguns we’ve ever seen.
Otherwise, this ends up being a fairly typical shotgun loadout focusing on reducing spread and increasing range. The combination of the Crown Breaker Choke and Bryson Hammerforge Long barrel is perfect for this.
These heavy attachments can slow down mobility a fair bit so it’s recommended to use the Sawed Off Mod stock which greatly improves just about every mobility stat. Its only con is a hefty increase in recoil, but on a slow-firing pump action shotgun that is hardly noticeable.
Finally, the Express Light Bolt is a fantastic option bumping up the Lockwood 680’s fire rate from 150 RPM to 269 RPM. That’s a sensational 79% increase, almost doubling the amount of rounds you can fire.
Best Lockwood 680 MW3 class: Perks & equipment
- Vest: Overkill Vest
- Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
- Boots: Covert Sneakers
- Gear: Ghost T/V Camo
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stim
The Overkill Vest compliments shotguns well. Not only does it give you a second primary such as an AR to cover the Lockwood 680’s obvious limitations but it also lets you reload while sprinting. That’s an excellent ability to have with a pump action that loads one shell at a time.
Since our vest already covers the benefits given by Commando and Quick-Grip Gloves, the next best option is Scavenger Gloves which resupplies ammo from dead players. As for Boots, Covert Sneakers mute your footsteps, which is perfect for getting within the 680’s effective range without being noticed.
With just one Gear slot the best choice is Ghost T/V Camo which prevents us from showing up on enemy radar. With any short-range weapon, this is practically a must as without it adversaries will pre-aim and drop you before you can get close enough.
A Stim works excellently for tactical equipment with it providing a fast heal in a heated gunfight. As for Lethal, a classic Frag Grenade does the job well with it having great range and being able to be cooked to explode at just the right moment.
How to unlock the Lockwood 680 in Modern Warfare 3
The Lockwood 680 shotgun can be unlocked in MW3 by reaching Level 4 when you first get access to the Gunsmith. Once you have the 680, you’ll then need to work through 27 gun levels to unlock all its unique attachments.
Best Lockwood 680 alternative in Modern Warfare 3
While it doesn’t quite have as much range, the Riveter is another excellent shotgun that can be extremely powerful if used correctly. Alternatively, the Bryson 800 is a different pump action shotgun brought across from MW2 that has comparable range to the Lockwood 680 but handles a little slower.
That’s all for our Lockwood 680 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:
Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person