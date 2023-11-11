Best Rival-9 Loadout for MW3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks & more

MW3’s Rival-9 is a close-range beast, worth investing your time in. Here’s the best Rival 9 loadout so you can dominate every close encounter.

Modern Warfare 3 boasts an impressive arsenal of guns, each with various attachments that players can use to customize any weapon to their liking.

One of these guns is the Rival-9, a submachine gun that prides itself on an explosive TTK (time-to-kill) at close ranges, allowing the user to completely command any close-quarter-combat engagements, especially adept at flanking and taking down MCW Assault Rifle users holding down longe-range Line-Of-Sights (LOS).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to build the best Rival-9 Loadout in MW3 including the full Class setup, complete with Attachments and Perks.

Best Rival-9 loadout

Stock : EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Muzzle : Bruen Pendulum

: Bruen Pendulum Barrel: Rival 38-E Fire Starter Barrel

While the Rival-9 in MW3 is a close-range monster, the above setup helps improve its mobility and recoil control, letting you pepper foes at range. That said, the Stock can be replaced with a Laser or an Optic, since the EXF Stock only provides a slight benefit to the Rival-9’s “Recoil” and “Gun Kick” control.

Rival-9 loadout: perks and equipment

MW3 features a revamped perk system that makes players choose various gear for additional benefits. Check out our full breakdown of the new perk system, since there’s a lot to learn.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Boots: Tactical Boots

Tactical Boots Gear : Tac Mask

: Tac Mask Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Battle Rage

: Battle Rage Field Upgrade: DDOS

Use the Infantry Vest to increase your tac sprint duration, reducing its cooldown time and allowing you to reach your kills, then use your Scavenger Gloves to restock your ammo and slide-cancel round your next enemy with Tactical Boots to chain together easy kills. Since you’ll be playing fast, Tac Mask is a great way to negate enemy tactical equipment that will stop you from pushing the tempo.

One thing to note is the Field Upgrade and Vest are up to personal preference. DDOS can be replaced with Dead Silence if you want to be a real menace in the lobby. On the other hand, you can use the Overkill Vest for increased weapon swap speed and reload while sprinting capability.

How to unlock the Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3

The Rival-9 isn’t unlocked by conventional methods in MW3. Instead, you’ll have to unlock it via the Armory Unlocks.

Reach level 25, and then complete three daily or bonus challenges to earn the Rival-9 in MW3.

For more of the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts keep up to date with Dexerto’s dedicated Call of Duty page.

