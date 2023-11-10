Best WSP Swarm Loadout for Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks
Our best WSP Swarm loadout includes the ideal Class setup, Attachments, and Perks needed to run the absolute meta SMG in Modern Warfare 3.
SMGs are some of the most preferred weapons in Call Of Duty for their sheer versatility and effectiveness at close to medium ranges. Every season of CoD multiplayer has some meta weapons that dominate the scene and it’s no different this time.
The WSP Swarm is one of the meta SMGs in the game due to its high rate and fire and considerably lower TTK. In the right hands, it can take down multiple enemies in close range using a single magazine.
So, here’s a complete guide to making the best WSP Swarm loadout in MW3, including Class setup, Attachments, and Perks.
Content
- Best WSP Swarm MW3 loadout
- WSP Swarm MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment
- How to unlock the WSP Swarm in Modern Warfare 3
- Best WSP Swarm alternative
Best WSP Swarm MW3 loadout
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
- Stock: WSP Factory
- Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
The Shadowstrike Suppressor reduces recoil and increases bullet velocity. You can use the WSP Factory Stock for optimal movement without sacrificing accuracy.
WSP Reckless-90 Long reduces damage falloff at a comparatively medium range while the 40-round magazine would be ideal for taking down multiple enemies at once.
WSP Swarm MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment
- Vest: Demolition
- Gloves: Scavenger
- Boots: Covert Sneakers
- Gear: Ghost T/V Camo
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Field Equipment: Trophy System
The Demolition Vest would be an ideal choice when you’re running an SMG build as it resupplies Lethal and Tactical equipment every 25 seconds. You’ll be at an advantage as you can outsmart enemies using your utilities.
Scavenger gloves resupply ammo from eliminated players which can be handy to survive longer. Go with the Covert Sneakers as it eliminates the sound of footsteps while the Ghost T/V Camo gear blocks UAV, enemy radar, and Heartbeat Sensor detections while you’re moving.
A combination of Frag and Stun Grenades is a classic as these utilities are easy to use when there’s high-octane action. For Field Equipment, choose the Trophy System as it protects you from enemies’ throwables.
How to unlock the WSP Swarm in Modern Warfare 3
You need to reach Level 27 to unlock the WSP Swarm SMG in Modern Warfare 3. This can be easily done by grinding up the levels in Warzone, as the BR mode is generous enough when it comes to granting XP.
Best WSP Swarm alternative in Modern Warfare 3
If you feel the WSP Swarm is too fast for your liking, the best alternative to this SMG would be the Rival-9. It’s extremely effective in close-range combat due to its explosive TTK.
That’s all for our WSP Swarm loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:
Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in first person