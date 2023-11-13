Best Longbow loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setups, attachments, perks

Longbow is a sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 3 that can be used if you enjoy quick-scoping and embrace the aggressive playstyle. As such, here is a guide for the Longbow sniper rifle in the game including its class setups, attachments, and perks.

Sniping is one of the most fun aspects of any Call of Duty. The whole idea of getting the “One Shot One Kill” and “Collateral” tokens during your games makes sniping feel worth it and pleasing. Every time you land your shots in the game, you get a confidence boost, and the more you do it, the better you become.

However, not every sniper lets you play aggressively. Snipers like the KATT-AMR are heavy and you force you to play slower. However, for those wanting something faster, there’s the Longbow which lets you play aggressively and take the fight to the enemies.

If you are a fan of the Longbow, and looking for the best loadouts, we have got you covered.

Activision Longbow is an extremely powerful sniper in Modern Warfare 3

Best Longbow loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Stock : KV Factory Stock

: KV Factory Stock Bolt : SA-M Quickbolt

: SA-M Quickbolt Magazine: 10 Round Mag

In this build, the most essential components to consider are the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop and the KV Factory Stock. This is because the former increases your sprint speed which comes in handy while playing with a sniper rifle. The latter reduces recoil, which makes using the weapon very easy.

The SA-M Quickbolt increases the rate of fire of the Longbow, which also comes in handy in close-quarter combat. Using the 10 Round Mag is also a good idea as it drastically improves handling perfect for playing more aggressively.

Best MW3 Longbow Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Vest : Infantry

: Infantry Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear : Tac Mask

: Tac Mask Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Trophy System

In this loadout, the Marksman Gloves make sniping a lot easier by reducing flinch, and the Trophy System ensures that you are safe from grenades while holding down an area.

Semtex and Flash Grenade help you in close-quarter combat, offering both a lethal option to take out enemies and a utility option to turn gunfights in your favor.

Covert Sneakers reduce your footsteps, making it easy to flank without being noticed while Infantry Vest allows you to run fast with it refreshing your tactical sprint.

How to unlock Longbow in Modern Warfare 3

There are two ways through which you can unlock the Longbow in Modern Warfare 3. The methods are as follows:

Purchase Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition

Reach level 25 and complete Armory Unlock challenges

As part of the Armory Unlock challenge, you need to complete 5 daily quests to unlock this weapon. You can follow either of the two steps to get access to the weapon.

Best alternative to Longbow in Modern Warfare 3

If you are looking for an alternative to the Longbow, you can use something like the KV Inhibitor. It is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that has the ability to take over games pretty easily.

This concludes all you need to know about Longbow in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

