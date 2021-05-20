All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update - Dexerto

All new balance adjustments have just landed in Warzone as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update. From SMG nerfs to Sniper buffs, here’s a look at every single weapon change.

As expected from the latest sizeable update, a handful of fresh balance tweaks have been implemented in Warzone. While Black Ops Cold War multiplayer deployed a considerably larger set of changes, there’s still a good amount to wrap your head around here in the battle royale.

Season 3 Reloaded is now live and with it, came a few key weapon buffs and nerfs. Notably, two Submachine Guns will now behave differently. Sniper Rifles have been tweaked across the board, and a variety of attachments will now feel a little different.

Advertisement

Here’s a complete overview of every single weapon change in Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update.

Submachine Gun changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update

First up, two Submachine Guns were altered as part of the new update. Both the AK-74u and the PPSh-41 have been changed in Season 3 Reloaded.

The former has been scaled back in some areas while slightly improved in others. Bullet Velocity and maximum range have both seen hefty drops of 15% and 15% respectively. Meanwhile, Sprint to Fire Speed was boosted by 20% to account for the changes. Landing shots to the neck will also be slightly more damaging now as the multiplier has increased from 1 to 1.4.

Advertisement

For the PPSh-41, this SMG is now better than ever. A slight damage increase from 27 to 28 was complemented with a 3.8% increase to maximum range. This should bump it in line with some of the better SMGs in Warzone today.



AK-74u Neck multiplier increased from 1 to 1.4 Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 20% Bullet Velocity decreased by 15% Maximum damage range decreased by 25%

PPSh-41 Maximum damage increased from 27 to 28 Maximum damage range increased by 3.8%



Sniper Rifle changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update

Up next are the Sniper Rifle changes, of which there are plenty. It’s crucial to note that outside of specific weapon adjustments, all Black Ops Cold War Snipers have had their base optics tweaked to some extent.

Certain options have been hit with stability improvements, others now have faster ADS speeds. For some, damage has even been impacted. The ZRG 20mm is one such example, now dealing much more damage to the upper torso with a further improvement to bullet penetration.

Advertisement

Read More: World Series of Warzone revealed

Conversely, the M82 has now been overhauled into a ‘heavy duty’ semi-auto Sniper. As a result, it fires much slower than ever before.

All Black Ops Cold War Sniper base optics have been adjusted.

Sniper Rifle Charlie – M82 (Semi-Auto) Bullet Velocity increased by 14% Extremity multipliers increased from .9 to 1 Rate of Fire decreased from .33 to .83



LW3 – Tundra Aiming Stability increased

Swiss K31 Flinch Resistance greatly increased ADS Speed increased slightly Aiming Stability increased



ZRG 20mm Bullet Penetration increased Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.7 Lower Torso multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25 Extremity multipliers increased from .9 to 1 ADS Speed decreased by 4% Bullet Velocity decreased by 2% Move Speed decreased by 2% ADS Move Speed decreased by 1%



Attachment changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update

Last but not least, an assortment of popular attachments have been adjusted in Warzone. Seven in total have tweaked in order to accommodate some of the base weapon updates.

Lasers on Snipers now no longer come with certain innate buffs such as increased range or decreased hip spread. Meanwhile, Suppressors are now surprisingly more powerful with improvements to Bullet Velocity, ADS Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Muzzles Flash Guard Vertical Recoil Control increased slightly Suppressor No longer reduces Bullet Velocity Now increases Bullet Velocity Now increases ADS Speed Now increases Sprint to Fire Speed



Lasers SOF Target Designator (Snipers) No longer increases Effective Damage Range Now increases Aiming Stability ADS Move Speed multiplier increased Ember Sighting Point (Snipers) No longer increases Effective Damage Range Now greatly increases Aiming Stability ADS Move Speed multiplier increased Steady Aim Laser (Snipers) No longer decreases Hip Spread Now increases ADS Speed Swat 5mW Laser Sight (Snipers) No longer decreases Hip Spread No longer decreases ADS Speed Now increases Aiming Stability Now greatly increases ADS Speed



