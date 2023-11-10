Best KATT-AMR Modern Warfare 3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Every Call of Duty needs its own iconic heavy-duty, .50 cal sniper rifle and MW3’s is the KATT-AMR. To help you get the most out of this beast we’ve put together the best KATT-AMR loadout to use in Modern Warfare 3, including attachments and perks.

Of the three new sniper rifles available in Modern Warfare 3, the KATT-AMR is by far the most powerful. Based on the real-world Steyr HS .50, this anti-material rifle packs a bigger punch than just about everything else.

That translates to Call of Duty where the KATT-AMR can secure one-shot kills from the stomach upward. This makes it the most forgiving sniper in MW3 and an absolute menace in both 6v6 and Ground War. However, that power does come at the cost of handling with the AMR being rather slow.

We have you covered for the best KATT-AMR attachments, perks, and equipment to use and get the most out of this powerful weapon.

Contents

Best KATT-AMR MW3 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Perdition 24″ Short Barrel

Perdition 24″ Short Barrel Laser: FSE OLE-V Laser

FSE OLE-V Laser Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

Tactical Stock Pad Rear Grip : Phantom Grip

: Phantom Grip Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt

The focus with any sniper in multiplayer is to maximize ADS speed and handling to help it keep up with 6v6’s fast-paced gameplay. One of the most impactful attachments for this is the FSE OLE-V Laser, just as it was in MW2.

Equally, the Perdition 24″ Short Barrel makes a substantial difference to ADS speed while also providing a nice bump to Movement speed and Sprint to Fire Speed. This comes at the cost of effective range but this is rarely a concern in multiplayer.

The Tactical Stock Pad is a must-have with it providing a sizable improvement to ADS speed with its only downside being recoil control. Given the KATT-AMR’s very slow fire rate, this downside is negligible. It’s a similar story with the Phantom Grip rear grip which is also well worth using.

Moving away from handling-focused attachments, the Ephemeral Quickbolt is excellent as it improves the KATT’s fire rate from 41 RPM to 57 RPM. That 38% boost is huge and makes this heavy-duty sniper much more forgiving.

Activision The KATT-AMR makes up for its slow handling with spectacular raw power and one-shot potential.

Best KATT-AMR MW3 class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gunner Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

The Gunner Vest was practically made for the KATT-AMR. Not only does it let you use a second primary weapon like an SMG to cover the AMR’s obvious weaknesses, but it also improves reload speed which at 4.8 seconds is one of this sniper’s biggest downsides.

With this vest equipped you’ll only have access to the Gloves and Gear slots. For Gloves, we recommend the Marksman Gloves which reduce both idle swap and flinch during ADS, perks that lend themselves well to sniping.

Meanwhile, Gear is more debatable but we like the Bone Conduction Headset which makes enemy footsteps and gunshots much easier to locate. This can be a lifesaver when scoped in when your situational awareness would be otherwise reduced.

As for equipment, the Flash Grenade and Semtex still work as a classic combination that offers a great mix of utility for pushing players and a lethal final blow to finish off enemies.

How to unlock the KATT-AMR in Modern Warfare 3

The KATT-AMR sniper rifle can be unlocked in MW3 by reaching Level 4 when you first get access to the Gunsmith. Once you have the KATT, you’ll then need to work through 27 gun levels to unlock all its unique attachments.

Best KATT-AMR alternative in Modern Warfare 3

In terms of MW3 weapons the nearest competitor to the KATT-AMR is the KV Inhibitor which trades off raw power for better mobility and handling. However, a better alternative would be the MW2’s Victus XMR which is another hard-hitting .50 cal sniper rifle.

That’s all for our KATT-AMR loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

