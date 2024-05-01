Call of Duty and Fallout crossover rumored for Modern Warfare 3 Season 4

Some new datamined files from Modern Warfare 3 indicate that a crossover between Call of Duty and Fallout may be coming soon.

Call of Duty and Fallout are both experiencing renewed excitement from audiences, thanks to the former’s Season 3 Reloaded update and the latter’s new show on Amazon.

It seems both are looking to continue their momentum as some datamined files from Modern Warfare 3 suggest that a collaboration between the two is in the works.

A screenshot of the datamined files has spread across social media, hinting at the possibility of this supposed crossover event happening in Season 4.

Along with Fallout, the files point to Gundam and The Crow getting Call of Duty collaborations, as well.

What this leaked Call of Duty and Fallout crossover may entail is not confirmed. It could range from a few cosmetic bundles or an entirely new game mode.

Of course, Call of Duty is no stranger to hosting collaborations with pop culture’s biggest properties; just recently, the game added new cosmetics from Godzilla x Kong to MW3 and Warzone.

It would make sense for the COD and Fallout to work together, as not only do both have a lot of hype right now but they’re also owned by Microsoft.

Recent rumors suggest the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase will finally mark the arrival of Call of Duty on Game Pass, so it would make sense to use this collaboration as a way to build on that.

Plus, Call of Duty’s current Season 3 ends on May 28, which is right before the Showcase is scheduled. The timing would work to have Season 4 bring Fallout into the fold.

If the crossover is real, it remains to be seen how Microsoft and Activision will manage the finer details. But it certainly looks like Call of Duty and Fallout fans have something to look forward to.