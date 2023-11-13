Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachments, perks

The DG-58 LSW is one of the first LMGs available in Modern Warfare 3 and can pack a real punch when built correctly. Here, we go through our recommendations to get the most out of the gun, and have it contending with the strongest meta weapons in no time.

While it’s still very early days in Modern Warfare 3, a meta is starting to form as certain assault rifles become clear favorites among the best players.

Long-range weaponry is favored in MW3, with players frustrated at how strong assault rifles are compared to submachine guns. That does somewhat extend to LMGs too, as they can pack a serious punch — and the DG-58 LSW is no different. Here are our recommendations.

Contents

Best DG-58 LSW loadout

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Recoil Reduction Buttplate

: Recoil Reduction Buttplate Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Varanus Steady Grip

This loadout is built with accuracy firmly at the forefront. The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle, Recoil Reduction Buttplate stock, and Varanus Steady Grip rear grip reduce recoil to about as minimal as it can get. Additionally, the suppressor keeps your gunfire off the opponents’ minimap.

With all of those accuracy-improving attachments, you’re sacrificing a lot of speed and mobility. To mitigate this we opt for the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop, which gives a boost to all handling metrics, including aim walking, movement, ADS, and Sprint to Fire.

Finally, a good optic of your choice is the best fit to get the most out of your DG-58 LSW, as you’ll likely be taking long-range gunfights that the iron sights just won’t offer as much vision. For that, we’ve picked the Slate Reflector, a solid go-to sight for all ranges.

Activision The best DG-58 LSW loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

DG-58 LSW loadout: Perks and equipment

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Gloves : Assault Gloves

: Assault Gloves Gear : EOD Padding

: EOD Padding Field Upgrade : Trophy System

: Trophy System Secondary: Riveter shotgun

With the Gunner Vest, you spawn in with max ammo as well as a secondary primary weapon slot — we advise using this on something that can do serious damage at close range, such as the best Striker loadout or the Riveter shotgun that can melt opponents with ease. As a result of the Vest, though, you don’t get to add any Boots on to your class, so this is something to bear in mind.

Your Gear and Field Upgrade are optimized with one thing in mind: explosive damage. Grenades reign supreme in Modern Warfare 3 and this is definitely something to bear in mind, so we recommend using EOD Padding to reduce non-killstreak explosive damage and the Trophy System to deflect enemy ‘nades, vital when holding down choke points or gaining points on an objective.

How to unlock DG-58 LSW in Modern Warfare 3

Fortunately, the DG-58 LSW is incredibly easy to unlock in MW3. All you have to do is reach Operator Level 7, which means most of you will have already unlocked it.

