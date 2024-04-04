Best FJX Horus MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The FJX Horus is a new weapon added in Season 3 that looks to switch up the multiplayer meta big time. This is the best FJX Horus MW3 loadout to turn this SMG into a dominant close-range option.

SMGs have always played a crucial part in multiplayer with them being the best option for close-range gunfights. Modern Warfare 3 is no different with the likes of the WSP Swarm and RAM-9 being amongst the strongest weapons in the game.

Added in Season 3, the FJX Horus looks to continue that legacy by offering yet another brilliant submachine gun that deals incredible damage up close. It isn’t the most versatile weapon but this rendition of the real-world MP9 is lethal if used correctly.

To get the most out of it you’ll want to be using this best FJX Horus MW3 loadout which maximizes the SMG’s performance up close while also greatly enhancing its mobility and handling.

Contents

Best FJX Horus MW3 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: Ruse-90 Light Barrel

Ruse-90 Light Barrel Optic: Quarters Classic Reflex

Quarters Classic Reflex Stock: Modus 30 Stock

Modus 30 Stock Underbarrel: Doorstop Grip

To make the FJX Horus as good as possible when used in its effective range you’ll want to improve its mobility. To do this equip the Modus 30 Stock and Ruse-90 Light Barrel which when used together turn the FJX Horus into one of the most mobile weapons in MW3.

A downside to these attachments and the gun as a whole is that it does suffer from its fair share of recoil. The FTAC Castle Comp is an old-school muzzle that largely fixes this problem without slowing down the FJX Horus too much.

To truly make this SMG accurate you should also use the Doorstop Grip underbarrel. The improvements to horizontal recoil and firing stability are extremely noticeable and make it much easier to keep this gun on target while holding down the trigger.

Although the FJX Horus’ iron sights are far from the worst in MW3, they are still far from perfect. To make it even easier to accurately track enemies use the Quarters Classic Reflex or another meta close-range optic of your choosing.

Activision The FJX Horus is incredible at close range and absolutely dominates on smaller maps.

Best FJX Horus class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Ninja Vest

Ninja Vest Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Data Jacker

Data Jacker Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stun Grenade

Since you’ll be constantly running around with the FJX Horus, it makes sense to use the Ninja Vest. This powerful vest silences your footsteps and resupplies Throwing Knives, making you both silent and deadly. Speaking of equipment, you’ll also want to use a Stun Grenade to immobilize enemies and rake in easy kills.

The Ninja Vest already provides the benefits of Covert Sneakers, so the boots slot is instead best used on the Stalker Boots. These increase strafe and ADS movement speed letting you move around and push enemies easier while taking advantage of the FJX Horus’ excellent mobility.

As for the lone gear slot, the Data Jacker perk added in Season 3 is a fantastic option with a mobile SMG like this as it causes players you kill to drop a smartphone. Simply collect this smartphone for a free radar ping exposing the locations of other nearby enemies.

How to unlock the FJX Horus in MW3

To get the FJX Horus in Modern Warfare 3 you’ll need to complete Sector 8 of the Season 3 Battle Pass, requiring a total of 20 Battle Pass Tokens.

Best FJX Horus alternative in MW3

Following its buff in Season 3, the RAM-9 is an excellent alternative to the FJX Horus. Its incredible sprint-to-fire time and overall excellent handling make it perfect for playing fast and aggressively pushing other players.

That’s everything you need to know about the best FJX Horus MW3 loadout. For more top-tier classes check out these guides:

