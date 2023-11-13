Best KVD Enforcer loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

Do you want to use the KVD Enforcer Marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3? Worry not, as we have got you covered with a comprehensive loadout guide featuring attachments, perks, and class setups.

Marksman rifles are quite interesting in Modern Warfare 3. These weapons require a balanced playstyle where you cannot go too aggressive, but neither remain too passive. You have to consistently judge the distance between you and your enemies to make these weapons useful in the game.

However, the trade-off for that hard work is that you can shut down your opponents with ease and stack up killstreaks in no time. One such weapon you can find is the KVD Enforcer, which has very good recoil control, allowing you to land shots rapidly and accurately onto enemies.

Activision KVD Enforcer is an extremely balanced Marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3

Best KVD Enforcer loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor L

: Monolithic Suppressor L Barrel: Kastovia LPM-12

Kastovia LPM-12 Stock : MK Viper Marksman Stock

: MK Viper Marksman Stock Magazine : 20 Round Mag

: 20 Round Mag Rear Grip: Broadside Factory Grip

In this build, the Monolithic Suppressor L ensures that you remain undetected while firing your weapon. The Kastovia LPM-12 barrel provides increased ADS speed and movement speed, while the Interceptor Factory Stock provides Gun Kick Control.

The 20 Round Mag will come in handy during extended firefights, and the Broadside Factory Grip ensures your Sprint to Fire speed and ADS speed are enhanced.

KVD Enforcer MW3 loadout: Perks and equipment

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Gear : EOD Padding

: EOD Padding Field Upgrade : Trophy System

: Trophy System Tactical : Scatter Mine

: Scatter Mine Lethal: Semtex

In this build, the Gunner Vest will provide increased reload speed which always comes in handy for a marksman rifle. The Marksman Gloves ensures that you will get flinched much less while you ADS. The EOD Padding will protect you from lethals, and Trophy System will ensure that the annoying Grenades do not annoy you while holding an area.

Scatter Mine will protect your back while you are stationed at a particular location and Semtex will help you to finish off enemies in case they rush into you.

How to unlock KVD Enforcer

The KVD Enforcer becomes available as soon as you hit level 4 in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Alternative to KVD Enforcer in Modern Warfare 3

The best alternative to the KVD Enforcer is the MTZ Interceptor. This is an exceptionally powerful Marksman rifle that boasts slightly more damage than the KVD Enforcer.

This concludes all that you need to know about KVD Enforcer in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

