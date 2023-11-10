Best Holger 556 loadout for Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

Holger 556 is a brand new Assault Rife in Modern Warfare 3. Here is an in-depth loadout guide for the weapon including class setup, attachment, and perks.

Modern Warfare 3 is playable across the globe and players have been diving deep into the multiplayer of the game. As it happens, one of the weapons that has caught everyone’s attention in the game is the Assault Rife Holger 556.

This weapon is incredibly strong for mid-long range gunfights and you should unlock it as fast as possible. If you are not sure how to get a class ready for this weapon, we have got you covered.

Here is a detailed loadout guide for the Holger 556 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Holger 556 is one of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3

Best Holger 556 MW3 loadout

Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Underbarrel : FTAC Tiger Grip

: FTAC Tiger Grip Optic : Cronen Mini Dot

: Cronen Mini Dot Stock : RB Addle Assault Stock

: RB Addle Assault Stock Rear Grip: Intruder Grip

The Holger 556 is a really balanced weapon with a very good fire rate and damage. The weapon has a pretty good range, one of the best in its class. The accuracy and handling of the weapon are very good, though its recoil control can be a problem.

The loadout provided here will help improve the accuracy, and recoil control massively. Fortunately, there are no downsides and you will keep all your other stats at peak potential.

Holger 556 loadout: Perks and Equipment

The perks and equipment that you should go for with Holger 556 are provided below:

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots

: Lightweight Boots Gear : EOD Padding

: EOD Padding Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Heartbeat Sensor

How to unlock the Holger 556 in Modern Warfare 3

You need to reach level 37 in order to unlock the Holger 556 in Modern Warfare 3.

This is all you need to know about Holger 556. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

