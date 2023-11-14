Best Sidewinder MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

Battle Rifles fly under the radar, but it’s worth paying attention to the Sidewinder. Here is the best Sidewinder MW3 loadout.

Modern Warfare 2 introduced a new class to the game called Battle Rifles. The rifles excel in medium to long-range engagements and deal high damage but suffer from high recoil. Battle Rifles never made too much of a splash in multiplayer but shined in Warzone 2. The TAQ-V and Cronen Squall had stretches atop the battle royale’s meta.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, Sledgehammer Games increased base health in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer to 150, which slows down TTK speeds. This creates the perfect landscape for the high-damage battle rifles to thrive, as they can still shred through enemies despite it taking longer for other weapons.

Article continues after ad

Community Members have changed their tune about the class in multiplayer, and the Sidewinder stands out as one of the best Battle Rifles in the game. Let’s jump right into the best loadout to maximize its potential.

Article continues after ad

Activision

Contents

Best Sidewinder MW3 loadout

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: Precision Barrel

Precision Barrel Ammunition: 450 Huntsman High Velocity

450 Huntsman High Velocity Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Stock: R8 Regal Heavy Stock

Our loadout focuses on mitigating vertical recoil as much as possible. Players will still have to compensate for an aggressive kick, but this set of attachments at least makes the issue manageable. We also tried the best to improve ADS speed as Battle Rifles are slower than ARs or other medium to long range options.

Sidewinder MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 removes the traditional perk system in favor of using gear. Check out our full guide if you need an explainer of what each gear item does.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Given the gun’s excellent performance in mid to long-range fights, you’ll want to gear up to complement those strengths.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Battle Rage

How to unlock the Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3

The Sidewinder is acquired as an Armory Unlock, first accessible after reaching Level 25. Once activated in the armory, you are required to complete 3 Daily Challenges. Alternatively, successfully extracting with a Sidewinder in Zombies will also unlock the weapon.

Best Sidewinder alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The BAS-B stands head and shoulders above every other Battle Rifle in MW3. Early signs also point to this rifle being the best weapon in Warzone when the new map comes out in December. So make sure to level up the BAS-B before the new battle royale map drops.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our Sidewinder loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person