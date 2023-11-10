Best KV Inhibitor Modern Warfare 3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Gone are the days when only bolt-action snipers delivered reliable one-shot kills. Newer Call of Duty games have equally lethal semi-auto weapons like the KV Inhibitor, and this is the best loadout to get the most out of it in Modern Warfare 3.

When you think of Russian snipers the Dragunov probably comes to mind, but while undoubtedly a classic it has largely been replaced by newer firearms. One of its replacements is the KV Inhibitor, MW3’s interpretation of the Chukavin SVCh, a semi-auto sniper sometimes called the SVK.

In Modern Warfare 3, the KV Inhibitor offers a middle ground between the fast-firing but weaker Longbow and the powerful but slow KATT-AMR. This makes it the best-balanced of the three new snipers and a strong overall pick.

We have you covered for the best KV Inhibitor attachments, perks, and equipment to use and get the most out of this versatile sniper.

Contents

Best KV Inhibitor MW3 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel

Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

Ivanov Wood Stock Ammunition: .338 Magnum High Grain Rounds

.338 Magnum High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: Broadside Factory Grip

To help the KV Inhibitor keep up with multiplayer’s fast-paced gameplay it’s best to build it for ADS and mobility while making sure to not destroy aiming stability. The FSS OLE-V Laser is perfect for this giving the Inhibitor the means to feel snappy yet still accurate.

The Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel and Ivanov Wood Stock provide a further boost to both ADS speed while also enhancing mobility, ideal for 6v6. As a bonus, they give the KV Inhibitor a trendy wooden appearance acting almost as a throwback to the iconic Dragunov.

Yet another attachment that improves handling is the Broadside Factory Grip. This rear grip greatly improves Sprint to Fire Speed while giving ADS, Aim Walking Speed, and Movement Speed all a nice bump.

To round off the build it’s best to use the .338 Magnum High Grain Rounds. This ammunition enhances both Bullet Velocity and Damage Range making the KV Inhibitor more forgiving at a distance.

Activision The KV Inhibitor is a powerful sniper that offers both solid mobility and impressive one-shot potential.

Best KV Inhibitor MW3 class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Overkill Vest

Overkill Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Flash Grenade

The Overkill Vest is an excellent option for any sniper. It gives you a second primary weapon such as an AR or SMG to cover the Inhibitor’s shortcomings while also speeding up weapon swap speed and letting you reload while sprinting.

For gloves, the Marksman Gloves are a good pick as they decrease both idle sway and ADS flinch which are perks that greatly benefit sniping. Meanwhile, Lightweight Boots are the best boots as they increase movement speed making it easier to reposition quickly and react to the enemy’s spawn switching.

For the lone Gear slot, it’s recommended to use the Bone Conduction Headset. When equipped this Gear makes identifying enemy footsteps and gunshots easier giving you increased situational awareness and making it harder for flankers to catch you off guard.

While it won’t prove popular in your lobbies, a Proximity Mine is a strong pick for shutting down flanks and punishing enemy players who are running around aimlessly. For tactical, a Flash Grenade is a reliable option that lets you blind foes to gain an advantage in an otherwise close gunfight.

How to unlock the KV Inhibitor in Modern Warfare 3

The KV Inhibitor can be obtained after getting access to Armory Unlocks at Level 25 and activating the KV Inhibitor on the Armory Unlocks tab. You’ll then need to complete 3 Daily Challenges to unlock the sniper rifle.

Best KV Inhibitor alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The KATT-AMR is the closest MW3 alternative to the KV Inhibitor with it also being a hard-hitting sniper rifle with a forgiving one-shot kill. As for MW2 weapons, the SP-X 80 may be bolt action rather than semi-auto but performs fairly similarly and has an overall familiar feel.

That’s all for our KV Inhibitor loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

