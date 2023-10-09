Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts: Attachments & setups ranked

It is still way too early to establish a clear meta in Modern Warfare 3, but here are our choices for the best ARs after the first beta weekend.

Modern Warfare 3 boldly increases base operator health in multiplayer from 100 to 150. As a result, XclusiveAce did some testing and concluded that Modern Warfare III has one of the slowest time-to-kill speeds in Call of Duty history.

MW3’s TTK times are faster only than Black Ops 4 and, in some situations, Cold War. This means it is significantly slower than the older Call of Duty titles, from COD 4 to Advanced Warfare, after which things started to increase.

After getting their hands on the game for the first time, it appears that community members welcomed the TTK change with open arms. However, it will take some time to get used to, and also great shifts MW3’s meta. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best ARs in MW3.

3. SVA 545

Muzzle: HMREs Mod Suppressor

HMREs Mod Suppressor Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

5.45 High Grain Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The AN-94 is a COD series staple and the fan-favorite AR returns to MW3 in the form of the SVA 545. Fans can expect a hard-hitting rifle with a slightly slower fire rate and hard-to-handle recoil. At longer ranges, the SVA 545 absolutely demolishes enemies, but players will have to compensate for a poor recoil pattern.

Based on the first weekend of the beta, the SVA 545 will be an extremely viable weapon, but it proves less versatile than other class options.

2. MTZ-556

Barrel: MTZ Para Barrel

MTZ Para Barrel Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Stock: MTZ Littlestrike Telescopic

MTZ Littlestrike Telescopic Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

The MTZ-556 is not the only COD weapon to be based on the CZ-805 Bren. Call of Duty Ghost’s SA-805 also took inspiration from the popular AR and was a force to be reckoned with. Sledgehammer Games described the AR as a weapon that: “Boasts an exceptional fire rate for a 5.56 weapon; this closer-quarters Assault Rifle excels at close and midrange.”

Standout qualities such as a fast fire rate, high damage, and long-range capabilities make the MTZ-556 an extremely popular weapon, but we believe it still falls slightly behind the MCW.

1. MCW

Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Stock: MCW Lancer Tactical

MCW Lancer Tactical Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip

The fan-favorite ACR from MW2 (2009) is back and stronger than ever in MW3. The MCW’s low recoil, high fire rate, and devastating damage output make the weapon arguably the best AR in MW3.

That’s everything we know about ARs so far in Modern Warfare 3. We will update this list once the full game releases on November 10.