Best Striker 9 Modern Warfare 3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

It can be easy to confuse the Striker 9 and Striker as their names are so close, but both SMGs offer something entirely different. Here is the best Modern Warfare loadout for the Striker 9.

One weapon stood head and shoulders above its competition during the MW3 beta. You would be hard-pressed not to see multiple Striker users during any multiplayer match, as the SMG dominated short-range engagements and even outgunned ARs at longer ranges.

Sledgehammer Games stepped in and nerfed the SMG’s damage ranges and ADS speed as part of the day 1 patch. As a result, other SMGs have been able to carve out their own space in MW3’s meta.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Near the top of that list, players should keep an eye on the Striker 9 after emerging from the Striker’s shadow.

Activision

Contents

Best Striker 9 MW3 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle : Bruen Pendulum

: Bruen Pendulum Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock: RB Crotallius Assault

RB Crotallius Assault Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Based on MW3 statistics, the Striker 9 ranks fourth in SMG TTK speed at 300 milliseconds. However, its speed is only 70 ms slower than the top weapon and has a longer effective range than all three top weapons, reaching around 10.7 meters.

The combination of a fast TTK and reliable range make the Striker 9 a fearsome SMG and one of the best options in the class. Our loadout focuses on improving the gun’s mobility as much as possible without sacrificing recoil control or damage range.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Striker 9 MW3 class: Perks & equipment

Modern Warfare 3 removes the traditional perk system in favor of using gear. Check out our complete guide if you need an explainer of what each gear item does.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Given the gun’s excellent performance in close-range fights, you’ll want to gear up to complement those strengths.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: DDOS

How to unlock the Striker 9 in Modern Warfare 3

The Striker 9 can be obtained after reaching level 4. If you need help ranking up, make sure to check out our guide on how to get higher levels faster.

Article continues after ad

Best Striker 9 alternative in Modern Warfare 3

Look no further than the Rival 9. Early signs point toward the close-range beast as being the best SMG in Modern Warfare 3, and plenty of pros have also started using the weapon.

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our Striker 9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person