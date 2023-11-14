Best MTZ-762 MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks
Community members quickly crowned the BAS-B as the best Battle Rifle in MW3, but the MTZ-762 deserves more attention. Here is the best loadout for the underrated medium to long-range weapon.
It’s way too early to define a clear meta in MW3, but one trend is abundantly clear after one week of gameplay: ARs reign supreme, while SMGs have struggled to find their place. The Holger 556, MTZ-556, and MCW are all regarded as three of the best weapons in MW3.
A long-range dominant game has also opened the door for other weapons to excel. Battle Rifles usually find themselves in the shadows of ARs when it comes to multiplayer, but that’s a different story in MW3. Community members have already anointed the BAS-B as the best of the bunch and argue it will dominate Warzone when the new map comes out in December.
But when you actually take a deep dive into the stats, they tell a different story for what the best Battle Rifle might be in MW3.
Contents
- Best MTZ-762 MW3 loadout
- MTZ-762 MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment
- How to unlock the MTZ-762 in Modern Warfare 3
- Best MTZ-762 alternative in Modern Warfare 3
Best MTZ-762 MW3 loadout
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L
- Barrel: MTZ-Precision Blackthorn
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault
- Rear Grip: MTZ Factory
The MTZ-762 leads all MW3 Battle Rifles with a 246ms TTK. It only takes three shots to kill and enemy with this weapon, making it a fearsome proposition at any distance. Our loadout focuses on mitigating recoil without slowing down the weapon’s mobility too much.
With a suppressor and optic attached, picking enemies off from across the map will be easy without revealing your location. The MTZ-762 takes some adjusting to get used to but is devastating when mastered.
MTZ-762 MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment
Modern Warfare 3 removes the traditional perk system in favor of using gear. Check out our full guide if you need an explainer of what each gear item does.
Given the gun’s excellent performance in mid to long-range fights, you’ll want to gear up to complement those strengths.
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Gloves: Commando Gloves
- Boots Stalker Boots
- Gear: Bone Conduction Headset
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Battle Rage
How to unlock the MTZ-762 in Modern Warfare 3
The MTZ-762 is acquired as an Armory Unlock, first accessible after reaching Level 25. Once activated in the armory, you are required to complete 3 Daily Challenges. Alternatively, successfully extracting with a Sidewinder in Zombies will also unlock the weapon.
Best MTZ-762 alternative in MW3
If the MTZ-762 doesn’t quite check every box for what you are looking for from a Battle Rifle, the BAS-B has rapidly shot up the popularity charts and is considered one of the best Battle Rifles in MW3.
