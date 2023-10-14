Best AMR9 Loadout for Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

We’ve put together the best AMR9 class for one of the top SMGs in the Modern Warfare 3 beta. Here is everything you need to know to build the ultimate AMR9 MW3 loadout.

Modern Warfare 3 released its beta on October 6, with fans of Call of Duty finally being able to get their hands on this year’s installment.

The developers Sledgehammer Games have brought along a whole heap of new features with MW3, as well as various returning classics. The game pays homage to the iconic 2009 release of Modern Warfare 2 including infamous guns and 16 remastered maps.

Players have stormed onto the beta to check it out for themselves and particular weapons have stuck out as the best guns. Although the Striker and Rival-9 SMGs have shown to be the early favorites, the AMR9 has risen in popularity.

Here is a complete guide to making the best AMR9 loadout in MW3, including Class setup, Attachments, and Perks.

Contents

Best AMR9 MW3 loadout

Barrel: Rival-38E Fire Starter or Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor

Rival-38E Fire Starter or Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor Underbarrel: XRX Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRX Edge BW-4 Handstop Muzzle: VP27 Mini Brake

VP27 Mini Brake Rear Grip : Rival Vice Assault Grip

: Rival Vice Assault Grip Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

The AMR9 is an SMG that caters to aggressive run and gun play styles. Although it is not the top choice initially, adding certain attachments will certainly make it a contender.

It lacks in fire rate, range, and Time-To-Kill compared to the Striker and Rival-9. Adding the Rival-38E Fire Starter barrel will considerably boost these. Alternatively, if you want to be more stealthy by not being discovered on the minimap, the Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor does this, while improving the range.

To keep the recoil down and provide a more steady aim for accurate shooting, the XRX Edge BW-4 Handstop, VP27 Mini Brake, and Rival Vice Assault Grip will be effective additions.

Rounding out the gun is the Optic. It’s best to try a few before you settle on the right one, however, in this case, the MK. 23 Reflector seems by far the best choice.

AMR9 MW3 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 removed its classic perk system with a brand-new system involving using gear. Check out our complete guide on this if you need an explainer for what each gear item does.

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Scavenger

Scavenger Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Battle Rage

Battle Rage Field Equipment: Trophy System

How to unlock the AMR9 in Modern Warfare 3

Players can unlock the AMR9 by reaching Level 21 in the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

That’s everything we know about the AMR9 For more, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.