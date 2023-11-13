Best Pulemyot 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

Modern Warfare 3’s Pulemyot 762 is an incredibly powerful light machine gun that is perfect for those who prefer a slower playstyle. Here’s our guide on how to optimize your Pulemyot 762 with the best loadout including attachments, equipment, and perks.

The PKM returns to Call of Duty as the Pulemyot 762. This hard-hitting light machine gun is one of the four new LMGs in MW3 and potentially the strongest of all of them.

While it has a slow fire rate the Pulemyot makes up for that with its incredible damage profile and highly competitive TTK. You’ll have to be aware of its open bolt though which causes a slight delay between pulling the trigger and the gun firing which can take some getting used to.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We have you covered for the best Pulemyot 762 attachments, perks, and equipment to use and get the most out of this hard-hitting LMG in Modern Warfare 3.

Contents

Best Pulemyot 762 MW3 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Ster45 Skyfury Compensator L

Ster45 Skyfury Compensator L Barrel: Invoker Light Barrel

Invoker Light Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Magazine: 75 Round Belt

75 Round Belt Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip

With LMGs like the Pulemyot 762 having excellent range it’s important to take advantage of that. To do so it’s best to use the Ster45 Skyfury Compensator L alongside the Nought-Z3 Grip that both greatly reduce recoil and improve overall accuracy.

However, as 6v6 is fast-paced this build has to be snappy and responsive. That can be hard to achieve on an LMG but the Invoker Light Barrel alongside the 75 Round Mag does a good job of making the Pulemyot 762 have relatively fast handling, although it will still be slower than most assault rifles.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For the final slot, an optic of preference is worth using as the Pulemyot’s iron sights don’t lend themselves well to long-range gunfights. While the Slate Reflector is our preferred choice, some other strong options include the Slimline Pro, Cronen Mini Pro, and MK.3 Reflector.

Best Pulemyot 762 MW3 class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Mag Holster

Mag Holster Tactical: Shock Stick

Shock Stick Lethal: Proximity Mine

The Demolition Vest works well with the Pulemyot 762 as it gives you multiple Proximity Mines, perfect for locking down an area. You also get one tactical which we recommend using on the Shock Stick which can be placed around corners to expose enemies trying to flank you.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

For perks, the Stalker Boots are a great option as they improve strafe speeds masking the Pulemyot’s low handling stats. Equally, the Mag Holster is practically a must-have as without it this LMG’s reload times are brutally slow.

Article continues after ad

Finally, Marksman Gloves reduce idle sway and flinch during ADS which is useful on the Pulemyot 762 as you’ll be almost exclusively aiming down sights with this weapon.

Activision The Pulemyot 762 is a hard-hitting LMG that makes up for its slower fire rate with raw damage.

How to unlock the Pulemyot 762 in Modern Warfare 3

The Pulemyot 762 can be unlocked by reaching Level 4 as that’s when you first get access to the Gunsmith. Once unlocked, you’ll have 28 Gun Levels to work through to acquire all of the LMG’s unique attachments.

Article continues after ad

Best Pulemyot 762 alternative in Modern Warfare 3

A great alternative to the Pulemyot 762 is the Bruen MK9 with it being another box-fed LMG perfect for spraying and holding down areas. Another option from MW2’s arsenal is the RAAL MG which shares the Pulemyot’s slow fire rate and devastating damage profile.

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our Pulemyot 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person