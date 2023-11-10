Best WSP-9 Modern Warfare 3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Having featured in almost every prior Modern Warfare game, the Uzi was greatly missed in MW2. Thankfully, it has now made a return and we’ve put together this best WSP-9 loadout to use in Modern Warfare 3 to help you get the most out of it.

Last appearing in Modern Warfare (2019), the Uzi returns to Call of Duty this time as the WSP-9. This 9mm SMG sacrifices fire rate for accuracy and range making it arguably the most versatile submachine gun in MW3.

In the right hands, the WSP-9 is capable of competing against assault rifles from afar thanks to its low recoil. However, it doesn’t have the fastest TTK by SMG standards so you’ll need to hit your shots or risk getting outgunned.

We have you covered for the best WSP-9 attachments, perks, and equipment to use and get the most out of this highly adaptable SMG in Modern Warfare 3.

Contents

Best WSP-9 MW3 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated

WSP Infiltrator Integrated Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: WSP Factory Stock

WSP Factory Stock Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 32 Round Mag

With the enhanced movement in Modern Warfare 3 it’s best to build SMGs to be snappy while still making sure they can still hold their own at range. This is an area where the WSP-9 excels so it’s important to not waste that.

While integrated barrels were rarely useful in MW2, the WSP Infiltrator Integrated is a great option in MW3 giving the WSP-9 an integrated suppressor to stay off the radar while also improving recoil. This omes with a hit to effective range so we recommend using the 9mm High Grain Rounds to offset that.

To make the WSP-9 as mobile as possible it’s best to run the WSP Factory Stock which improves ADS speed, Movement speed, and Sprint speed. This hurts recoil but with this SMG being so accurate in the first place that downside ends up being largely negligible.

The WSP-9 comes stock with just 25 Rounds which can be difficult to work with and leave you constantly reloading, but the 32 Round Mag fixes this problem. Finally, the Slate Reflector is a clean close-range optic that is worth using as the WSP-9’s iron sights are far from ideal.

Activision The WSP-9 is an extremely versatile SMG that can hold its own against Assault Rifles even at long range.

Best WSP-9 MW3 class: Perks & equipment

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2: Hijacked IFF Strobe

The CCT Comms Vest causes enemies you kill to drop intel packs, which generate radar pings revealing other nearby foes. It also increases the duration enemies stay on radar which is extremely strong when running around with a UAV active.

A big benefit to this vest is it provides four equipment slots: Gloves, Boots, and two Gear, although this comes at the cost of both lethal and tactical grenades. For Gloves, the Assault Gloves are recommended which enable aggressive jump shotting by increasing accuracy and ADS time while mid-air.

Meanwhile, Covert Sneakers are a must for the boots slot as they silence footsteps letting you flank enemies more easily. This partners well with Ghost T/V Camo which hides you from enemy radar pings, combining with the suppressed barrel to create the perfect stealth loadout.

The second Gear slot can be adjusted to suit your preferred playstyle but the Hijacked IFF Strobe has good synergy as it prevents enemy AI killstreaks from locking onto you. This is great when the other team is gaining momentum as you can continue flanking regardless.

How to unlock the WSP-9 in Modern Warfare 3

The WSP-9 can be gotten after getting access to Armory Unlocks at Level 25 and activating the WSP-9 on the Armory Unlocks tab. You’ll then need to complete 3 Daily Challenges to unlock the SMG.

Best WSP-9 alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The Striker is another slow-firing SMG that is extremely accurate while still having a competitive TTK. Alternatively, those willing to use an MW2 weapon should consider the Vaznev-9K which retains the WSP-9’s excellent mid-range while also having a faster and more forgiving fire rate.

