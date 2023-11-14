Best TYR loadout in Modern Warfare 3: Class setup, attachment, perks

Every so often Call of Duty will introduce a truly unique gun that resonates with players. That’s exactly what the TYR has turned out to be and this is the best loadout to get the most out of it, including attachments, perks, and equipment.

The TYR is roughly based on the real-world RSh-12, a brutally powerful hand cannon that chambers massive 12.7x55mm rounds.

Much like its real-world counterpart, the TYR is a handful being capable of taking out enemies in just one shot but having significant recoil and a slow fire rate. Even so, it rewards good aim more so than any other weapon in Modern Warfare 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We have you covered for the best TYR attachments, perks, and equipment to use and get the most out of this incredibly potent pistol.

Contents

Best TYR MW3 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel Optic: SZ Holotherm

SZ Holotherm Ammunition: 12.7x55m High Grain Rounds

12.7x55m High Grain Rounds Trigger Action: Ali’s Regret

Ali’s Regret Rear Grip: Eir’s Respite

The primary goal with any TYR loadout should be to extend its range and make it as easy as possible to land shots. The ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel may look ridiculous but is perfect for just that. It’s also worth using the 12.7x55m High Grain Round ammunition for the improved bullet velocity they provide.

Article continues after ad

Eir’s Respite is a great choice for the rear grip as it lets you Pistol Fastdraw while also improving sprint to fire speed. This is highly recommended if you intend to use the TYR as a secondary. Also, Ali’s Regret reduces the firing delay when pulling the trigger making shots much more predictable.

Article continues after ad

A SZ Holotherm optic may seem a bizarre choice but close to medium-range thermal sights work excellently on powerful pistols. The TYR’s base handling is so fast that the penalty applied by the sight is hardly noticeable, and this sight provides clear sightlines perfect for the precision shots required.

Article continues after ad

Activision The TYR is a hard-hitting sidearm that is capable of downing foes in a single shot.

Best TYR MW3 class: Perks & equipment

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear : Mag Holster

: Mag Holster Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Infantry Vest is always a good option as it gives you access to a wide range of equipment while also improving Tactical Sprint duration and refresh time. For equipment, a Flash Grenade and Frag Grenade are classic options that offer an unbeatable combination of lethality and utility.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Commando Gloves and Mag Holster have great synergy with one another. When combined they let you reload while sprinting and greatly improve reload speed. These are important as the TYR only chambers five rounds so you’ll be reloading often.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finally, Lightweight Boots work well with this pistol’s high mobility letting you run around faster. This is especially useful for repositioning to take map control or running away from unfavorable gunfights.

How to unlock the TYR in Modern Warfare 3

The TYR is unlocked after reaching level Level 50. Alternatively, the TYR can be acquired by successfully extracting it in Zombies. Once obtained, you’ll have 26 gun levels to work through to get all of its unique attachments.

Best TYR alternative in Modern Warfare 3

At least amongst MW3’s arsenal, there isn’t anything similar to the TYR. However, Modern Warfare 2 brings across both the Basilisk and GS Magna, both of which are powerful sidearms capable of quickly taking out enemies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our TYR loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person