Kokomi banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Genshin Impact’s Kokomi rerun banner will give travelers another chance to unlock the Inazuma resistance fighter, so here’s everything to know about her release date and which 4-star characters will accompany her.

The Kokomi banner was originally released during Genshin Impact’s 2.1 update. Since then, the Hydro catalyst character has become one of the most popular supports in the game. This is particularly true amongst travelers who are taking on the challenges within the Spiral Abyss.

Kokomi’s AoE Hydro attacks make her a great choice for Freeze and Superconduct teams, while her incredible healing keeps even the most fragile DPS units safe. It’s this supportive playstyle that makes the Divine Priestess such a valuable member of any team.

If you missed Kokomi’s banner upon her debut or just wish to unlock her constellations, then the Kokomi banner rerun could help you to do just that.

Kokomi banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Kokomi banner rerun, but that doesn’t mean she won’t get one. After all, current leaks have already found that Kokomi’s rival, Raiden Shogun, will be getting a rerun in Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update.

This patch is currently rumored to release in February, which will also see the release of Yae Miko. It’s unlikely that the Kokomi banner rerun will release during this update, but she will likely be available be after the 2.5 update.

Recent leaks have found that Zhongli, Ganyu, and Xiao are the next 5-stars that could be getting reruns. This means that players who wish to add Kokomi to their team will need to wait a little longer before her rerelease.

Kokomi banner rerun 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-star characters will appear in the Kokomi banner rerun, but as always, miHoYo will reveal all the characters when we get closer to her official release date. Kokomi’s previous banner included the following characters:

Rosaria (Cryo)

Beidou (Electro)

Xingqiu (Hydro)

For now, that’s all the information we have on the Kokomi banner rerun. We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details.

