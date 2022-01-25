Genshin Impact codes (January 2022) – How to get free Primogems & redeem codes

Genshin Impact codes can help you redeem plenty of free Primogems, Mora, and experience. January 2022 is no exception, with exciting rewards available for players to make their time in-game a little easier.

While Genshin Impact’s vast world of Teyvat can be explored without spending a penny, utilizing the available free codes can give you some added bonuses to aid you on your journey.

If you wish to increase your roster of characters and gain access to the likes of Ganyu in her upcoming 2.4 banner rerun, you’ll also need to score a whole lot of Primogems.

These twinkling gems are used to purchase Acquaint or Intertwined Fates to perform Wishes (Gacha) and are also used to refill the game’s stamina system (Original Resin). To make all of this that much simpler, here are all of the available Genshin Impact codes in January 2022.

Advertisement

Updated January 25, 2022, to check for new codes.

Contents

Genshin Impact codes (January 2022)

Each month, players can redeem codes in Genshin Impact to receive helpful rewards for any adventure. For January, there are currently two codes (so far!), which we’ve confirmed to be valid as of January 25, 2022, and listed below for you to claim your rewards:

Promo Code Items 9BPCJCQGHAWZ 60 Primogems / 5 Adventurer’s Experience GENSHINGIFT

50 Primogems / 3 Hero’s Wit

Once the codes have been activated, head back over to your game. If done correctly, you should receive an in-game notification. Simply click on the ‘Mail‘ icon from the pause menu to claim your rewards.

The above codes will reward your account with plenty of Primogems and character experience. Not bad for a few minutes of work. You can also claim some extra goodies through Prime Gaming.

Advertisement

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PC and mobile

In order to redeem these codes in Genshin Impact, you’ll first need to level your account up to Adventure Rank 10. You can do this fairly quickly by doing main/side quests, exploring the map, opening chests, and doing your daily commissions.

Once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 10, simply head on over to the official Genshin Impact website if you’re on PC, and follow these steps:

Log in to your account by selecting the ‘Log In‘ button at the top-right of the screen. Select the name of the server that you play on. Enter your character nickname, also known as your in-game name. Type in one of the redeemable codes and click ‘Redeem‘.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PlayStation

For PS4 and PS5 players, redeeming codes is also pretty easy to do:

While in-game, press the ‘Options‘ button on your controller. On the menu that appears, you’ll see a cog icon at the bottom left. Click that. Then, scroll to the bottom left and select the ‘Account‘ tab. Select ‘Redeem Code‘.

That’s it! A message will appear that says “Redeemed successfully!” to let you know that it’s processed, and your gift will be available in-game.

Advertisement

Expired Genshin Impact codes list

All the Genshin Impact codes below have expired and the rewards can no longer be claimed. Be sure to check this list before entering any codes you find online.

Expired Code Items 153YuSaenh 5 Adventurer’s Experience / 30 Primogems 4BNSD3675J8D 5 Hero’s Wit / 100 Primogems 5SPDKV8ZHBFV 100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora 8A6ABHTH2N9Z 5 Hero’s Wit / 100 Primogems AS6BQKLY9GLD

10 Mystic Enhancement Ore / 100 Primogems AS7CJDP4NG7H

100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora ATPTUJPP53QH 100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora BSPD3ZRXU985

10,000 Mora / 60 Primogems BSNDJC747Z7D

100 Primogems / 5 Hero’s Wit BSNUJGQFUTPM 100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora cuupmbjsvd 50 Primogems dU2mhjQL1ZT 100 Primogems ET7ADQFF8KJR 5 Hero’s Wit / 100 Primogems ETNU2DN5NZRR 60 Primogems /4 Hero’s Wit FS6SU367M279 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore / 100 Primogems GBNA9J5H9Y4H

5 Adventurer’s Experience /100 Primogems Genshin0928A 60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora Genshin0928E 60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora Genshin0928N 60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora GENSHIN1006A 60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora GENSHIN1006S 60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora GENSHIN1006U 60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora GENSHIN1111 60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora GENSHINEPIC 3 Northern Apple Stew / 3 Squirrel Fish / 5 Fine Enhancement Ore / 10 Adventurer’s Experience / 10,000 Mora GENSHINGALAXY

3 Mondstadt Hash Brown / 3 Northern Smoked Chicken / 5 Fine Enhancement Ore / 10 Adventurer’s Experience / 10,000 Mora GENSHINMHY0I 30 Primogems GENSHINMHY0M 30 Primogems GENSHINMHY0O 30 Primogems GenshinZHB30 160 Primogems GOLNXLAKC58 50 Primogems GS6ACJ775KNV 60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora GSIMPTQ125 60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora jsSK8n23jzR 100 Primogems KB6DKDNM7H49

100 Primogems / 10 Weapon EXP KTNSCQWW922M 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore / 100 Primogems LBNDKG8XDTND

100 Primogems / 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore LS6T4L9ZZ7TH

50,000 Mora / 100 Primogems NB6VKHQWVANZ

100 Primogems / 5 Hero’s Wit nBEm3myAL2b 100 Primogems PSNTC8FEQK4D 100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora PSNVJURZZSD9 100 Primogems / 5 Hero’s Wit SA7V2DRZGAU5 100 Primogems / 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores SBNBUK67M37Z 5 Adventurer’s Experience / 30 Primogems TT7BVJNPL249 60 Primogems UTNBBGSZ3NQM 100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora WTNTBYSZJNRD 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore / 100 Primogems

What are Genshin Impact codes used for?

Redeeming codes in Genshin Impact is essential as new ones are released, as they go a long way in helping you to claim the game’s best characters.

Read More: How to get free characters in Genshin Impact

Typically, you’ll be able to get free Primogems (to help towards Wishes) and Mora, but Hero’s Wit, Weapon EXP, Enhancement Ore, and even food have also previously been up for grabs.

So, there you have it, all the new Genshin Impact codes for January 2022.

Advertisement

For more tips and tricks to help you throughout Teyvar, make sure to check out our guides:

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Xiao build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build | How to link your Genshin accounts | How to get free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Prime Gaming rewards | How to process ingredients | How to buy apples | Where to find carrots | Where to find Dandelion seeds | Genshin Impact pick rates