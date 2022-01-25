Genshin Impact codes (January 2022) – How to get free Primogems & redeem codes

Genshin Impact codes can help you redeem plenty of free Primogems, Mora, and experience. January 2022 is no exception, with exciting rewards available for players to make their time in-game a little easier.
While Genshin Impact’s vast world of Teyvat can be explored without spending a penny, utilizing the available free codes can give you some added bonuses to aid you on your journey.
If you wish to increase your roster of characters and gain access to the likes of Ganyu in her upcoming 2.4 banner rerun, you’ll also need to score a whole lot of Primogems.
These twinkling gems are used to purchase Acquaint or Intertwined Fates to perform Wishes (Gacha) and are also used to refill the game’s stamina system (Original Resin). To make all of this that much simpler, here are all of the available Genshin Impact codes in January 2022.
Updated January 25, 2022, to check for new codes.
Contents
- Genshin Impact codes (January 2022)
- How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PC and mobile
- Redeeming Genshin Impact codes on PlayStation
- Full list of expired promo codes in Genshin Impact
- What are Genshin Impact codes used for?
Genshin Impact codes (January 2022)
Each month, players can redeem codes in Genshin Impact to receive helpful rewards for any adventure. For January, there are currently two codes (so far!), which we’ve confirmed to be valid as of January 25, 2022, and listed below for you to claim your rewards:
|Promo Code
|Items
|9BPCJCQGHAWZ
|60 Primogems / 5 Adventurer’s Experience
|GENSHINGIFT
|50 Primogems / 3 Hero’s Wit
Once the codes have been activated, head back over to your game. If done correctly, you should receive an in-game notification. Simply click on the ‘Mail‘ icon from the pause menu to claim your rewards.
The above codes will reward your account with plenty of Primogems and character experience. Not bad for a few minutes of work. You can also claim some extra goodies through Prime Gaming.
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PC and mobile
In order to redeem these codes in Genshin Impact, you’ll first need to level your account up to Adventure Rank 10. You can do this fairly quickly by doing main/side quests, exploring the map, opening chests, and doing your daily commissions.
Once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 10, simply head on over to the official Genshin Impact website if you’re on PC, and follow these steps:
- Log in to your account by selecting the ‘Log In‘ button at the top-right of the screen.
- Select the name of the server that you play on.
- Enter your character nickname, also known as your in-game name.
- Type in one of the redeemable codes and click ‘Redeem‘.
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PlayStation
For PS4 and PS5 players, redeeming codes is also pretty easy to do:
- While in-game, press the ‘Options‘ button on your controller.
- On the menu that appears, you’ll see a cog icon at the bottom left. Click that.
- Then, scroll to the bottom left and select the ‘Account‘ tab.
- Select ‘Redeem Code‘.
That’s it! A message will appear that says “Redeemed successfully!” to let you know that it’s processed, and your gift will be available in-game.
Expired Genshin Impact codes list
All the Genshin Impact codes below have expired and the rewards can no longer be claimed. Be sure to check this list before entering any codes you find online.
|Expired Code
|Items
|153YuSaenh
|5 Adventurer’s Experience / 30 Primogems
|4BNSD3675J8D
|5 Hero’s Wit / 100 Primogems
|5SPDKV8ZHBFV
|100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora
|8A6ABHTH2N9Z
|5 Hero’s Wit / 100 Primogems
|AS6BQKLY9GLD
|10 Mystic Enhancement Ore / 100 Primogems
|AS7CJDP4NG7H
|100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora
|ATPTUJPP53QH
|100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora
|BSPD3ZRXU985
|10,000 Mora / 60 Primogems
|BSNDJC747Z7D
|100 Primogems / 5 Hero’s Wit
|BSNUJGQFUTPM
|100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora
|cuupmbjsvd
|50 Primogems
|dU2mhjQL1ZT
|100 Primogems
|ET7ADQFF8KJR
|5 Hero’s Wit / 100 Primogems
|ETNU2DN5NZRR
|60 Primogems /4 Hero’s Wit
|FS6SU367M279
|10 Mystic Enhancement Ore / 100 Primogems
|GBNA9J5H9Y4H
|5 Adventurer’s Experience /100 Primogems
|Genshin0928A
|60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora
|Genshin0928E
|60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora
|Genshin0928N
|60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora
|GENSHIN1006A
|60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora
|GENSHIN1006S
|60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora
|GENSHIN1006U
|60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora
|GENSHIN1111
|60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora
|GENSHINEPIC
|3 Northern Apple Stew / 3 Squirrel Fish / 5 Fine Enhancement Ore / 10 Adventurer’s Experience / 10,000 Mora
|GENSHINGALAXY
|3 Mondstadt Hash Brown / 3 Northern Smoked Chicken / 5 Fine Enhancement Ore / 10 Adventurer’s Experience / 10,000 Mora
|GENSHINMHY0I
|30 Primogems
|GENSHINMHY0M
|30 Primogems
|GENSHINMHY0O
|30 Primogems
|GenshinZHB30
|160 Primogems
|GOLNXLAKC58
|50 Primogems
|GS6ACJ775KNV
|60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora
|GSIMPTQ125
|60 Primogems / 10,000 Mora
|jsSK8n23jzR
|100 Primogems
|KB6DKDNM7H49
|100 Primogems / 10 Weapon EXP
|KTNSCQWW922M
|10 Mystic Enhancement Ore / 100 Primogems
|LBNDKG8XDTND
|100 Primogems / 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
|LS6T4L9ZZ7TH
|50,000 Mora / 100 Primogems
|NB6VKHQWVANZ
|100 Primogems / 5 Hero’s Wit
|nBEm3myAL2b
|100 Primogems
|PSNTC8FEQK4D
|100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora
|PSNVJURZZSD9
|100 Primogems / 5 Hero’s Wit
|SA7V2DRZGAU5
|100 Primogems / 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|SBNBUK67M37Z
|5 Adventurer’s Experience / 30 Primogems
|TT7BVJNPL249
|60 Primogems
|UTNBBGSZ3NQM
|100 Primogems / 50,000 Mora
|WTNTBYSZJNRD
|10 Mystic Enhancement Ore / 100 Primogems
What are Genshin Impact codes used for?
Redeeming codes in Genshin Impact is essential as new ones are released, as they go a long way in helping you to claim the game’s best characters.
Typically, you’ll be able to get free Primogems (to help towards Wishes) and Mora, but Hero’s Wit, Weapon EXP, Enhancement Ore, and even food have also previously been up for grabs.
So, there you have it, all the new Genshin Impact codes for January 2022.
For more tips and tricks to help you throughout Teyvar, make sure to check out our guides:
