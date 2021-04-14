Best free-to-play weapons in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

Genshin Impact’s world is filled with all kinds of deadly weaponry, but getting your hands on the game’s five-star items can prove incredibly difficult. In order to save you time and money, we’ve put together the best free-to-play weapons you can use right now.

From monolithic greatswords that tear through waves of monsters to lightning-fast polearms that overwhelm enemies with deadly combos, there is plenty of choices when it comes to choosing your weapon in Genshin Impact. Of course, knowing which weapons to upgrade can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t wish to waste your precious materials on low-tier loot.

However, not everyone is blessed with great luck when it comes to securing the game’s best characters and weapons. As you may know, the pull rates needed to grab Genshin Impact’s five-star weapons are incredibly low and things can get pretty expensive. Fortunately, our best free-to-play weapon guide will allow you to still deal incredible amounts of damage, while also keeping you from breaking the bank.

Best Genshin Impact club

Debate Club

Location: Overworld

Despite its name, there’s hardly any room for debate when you’re busy bludgeoning your enemies with this mighty club. What separates this two-handed weapon from the rest of Genshin Impact’s other heavy hitters is its fantastic passive – Blunt Conclusion.

After your character uses an Elemental Skill, your normal or charged attacks will deal an additional 60% damage to your target. This passive lasts for 15-seconds and the bonus damage will trigger every three seconds, meaning you can apply huge amounts of lethal hits in a very short amount of time.

Best Genshin Impact sword

Prototype Rancour

Location: Forged

The Prototype Rancour is arguably the most well-rounded free-to-play sword option in Genshin Impact. This is because both normal and charged attacks increase your character’s attack and defense by 4% for 6s. Not only does it give you the added DPS needed to quickly cut down waves of mobs, but it also gives you some much-needed survivability.

You can use this weapon in any team comp without compromising your DPS, so be sure to craft the Prototype Rancour as soon as you can.

Best Genshin Impact bow

Favonius Warbow

Location: Mondstadt Archon Quest reward

While a lot of Genshin Impact bow users are often used to apply elemental reactions or solve puzzles, crit build characters like Ganyu greatly benefit from the added Elemental Burst charge.

In fact, this bow has a 60% chance to generate a small number of Elemental Particles, which regenerates 6 energy for the user. This may seem like a rather small amount of energy at first, but when you fully upgrade it, you’ll be constantly gaining ult charge with every crit.

If you wish to constantly unleash your character’s Eelemtal Burst and avoid any lengthy cooldowns, then the Favonious Bow is your best free-to-play option.

Best Genshin Impact polearm

White Tassel

If you plan on adding Rosaria, Hu Tao, Zhongli, Xiao, and Xiangling to your roster, then you’ll want a polearm that is capable of dishing out the damage. Fortunately, the White Tassel polearm does just that.

While the particular weapon may only be a 3-star drop, it is capable of pumping out some pretty decent damage. The added 24% (48% at refinement rank 5) normal attack damage increase is absolutely huge, especially when you consider just how fast the polearm class is.

Chewing through Genshin Impact’s tankiest enemies needn’t be a problem when you have the White Tassel equipped.

Best Genshin Impact catalyst

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Catalyst users are mages who bombard enemies with AoE elemental effects and support their allies with life-saving heals. These mages are the bread and butter of most teams and invariably set up the big elemental combos you need to sweep your enemies off their feet. As a result, you’ll often want to quickly switch between them before unleashing your main damage dealer. This is where the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers catalyst comes into play.

When a catalyst user has this particular weapon equipped, they will boost the next character’s damage by 24% for 20 seconds. This skill is incredibly useful when you switch into your main DPS as they’ll be able to dish out even more lethal hits. Not bad for a three-star tome.

