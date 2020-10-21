Best 4-star characters in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

Getting hold of Genshin Impact’s five-star characters can prove extremely difficult, especially if you don’t wish to spend any money. However, some of the game’s best units come under the four-star category, so find out which ones you should add to your party.

There are 22 characters to learn and master in Genshin Impact, giving players tremendous amounts of variation when it comes to setting up the most powerful teams. MiHoYo’s latest update has introduced a new playable character to the game’s ever-growing roster.

This pint-sized pyromaniac goes by the name of Klee and she is best known for her love of explosives. Unfortunately, just like the previous Venti banner, the chances of you securing this five-star unit are incredibly low.

However, there are a number of four-star characters that are just as strong. While these characters may lack the appeal of the game’s rarer units, they still have excellent abilities that can wreak havoc on the battlefield. In fact, one of these units even managed to make it into our 5 best Genshin Impact characters tier list. Find out which four-star characters you should be using by checking out our guide below.

Fischl

This electrifying archer is a shockingly good support character that excels at generating huge amounts of damage and Elemental Reactions. Fischl’s main form of damage comes from her elemental summon, Oz. The night raven continuously attacks nearby enemies, applying Electro damage with each hit. However, what makes this ability so potent is that Oz stays on the battlefield even when you switch between characters.

Being able to effectively double your damage and set up various Elemental Reactions is huge, especially if you’re looking to constantly apply AoE combos. If that wasn’t enough, Fischl’s ultimate sees her take Oz’s form, allowing her to quickly inflict multiple enemies with Electro damage.

When the ultimate is over, Oz will once again remain on the battlefield and constantly attack his master’s foes. It’s certainly not hard to see why this fiendish four-star is a staple in every meta team comp.

Razor

Razor is currently the best four-star DPS in the entire game. In fact, the only character that can rival his damage is the five-star unit, Diluc. However, unlike Diluc, your chances of getting hold of this deadly unit are much higher.

What makes this wolf-like character so strong is his ultimate, Lightning Fang. Lightning Fang sees Razor unleash his beast form, summoning a spectral wolf that strikes alongside Razor’s normal attacks, dealing Electro damage to all those hit.

The ultimate is incredibly quick to charge and as long as you keep attacking, you’ll be able to utilize it numerous times in a single fight. Razor’s normal attacks will also see an increase in speed, which is massive considering he uses the game’s slow two-handed Claymores. Simply kit him out with damage-boosting Artifacts and watch as you melt through your enemies in record time.

Xiangling

As the only Polearm user in Genshin Impact, Xiangling is one of the most unique characters in the game. This food-loving Head Chef has an affinity for the fire element and can quickly scorch her opponents with red hot flames. Xiangling can constantly apply Pyro damage with Guoba, her fiery panda companion.

This bear spews out flames directly in front of it, attacking anyone that dares to get close. While this ability works wonders when combined with the Anemo element, her ultimate is the real damage dealer.

Xiangling’s Elemental Burst sees her summon a Pyronado that spins around her, engulfing surrounding enemies in flames. What makes this ultimate so powerful is its ability to stay on the field even when Xiangling is switched out. This enables you to combine the ability with several other ultimates to create some incredibly powerful combos. To make matters even better, Xiangling can also make a pretty decent DPS unit thanks to her incredible speed and reach.

Kaeya

Kaeya may be one of several Genshin Impact characters that can be obtained for free, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a viable pick. In fact, this Cryo user has one of the best ice ultimates in the game. Combine this with his quick attack animations and you have a recipe for success. Serving as one of the Knights of Favonius’ most trusted aide, Kaeya is no stranger to settling things with his sword.

This chivalrous knight can freeze single units with Frostgnaw and unleash huge amounts of Cryo damage with his Elemental Burst, Glacial Waltz. Glacial Waltz is very similar to that of Xiangling’s – in that three orbs circle Kaeya and remains active when switched to any allied companions.

However, unlike Xiangling these orbs deal Cryo damage. Consider using Kaeya alongside any Electro users to make use of the lowered enemy defense from Superconduct.

Barbara

Barbara is Genshin Impact’s staple support who provides her allies with lifesaving heals that keep them from falling in combat. While she may be able to get your party out of a tricky situation, she can also dish out some fairly decent damage, especially when her weapon is upgraded. Her affinity towards the Hydro element allows her to soak enemies, setting them up for some electrifying combos.

However, what makes Barbara so viable is her ability to heal all party characters with her ultimate, Shining Miracle. This large AoE ability can quickly turn even the toughest of fights in your favor and is particularly useful in the Spiral Abyss. The heal scales off Barbara’s max HP, so make sure you kit her out with health-boosting Artifacts to make her supportive plays even more potent.

