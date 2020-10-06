 How to get more Primogems & Wishes in Genshin Impact - Dexerto
How to get more Primogems & Wishes in Genshin Impact

Published: 7/Oct/2020 0:39

by Brent Koepp
genshin impact character
miHoYo / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact continues to be the breakout game of 2020. However, players may be wondering how to get more Primogems so they can buy Wishes to unlock new characters. Here is everything you need to know.

Despite only coming out at the end of September, Genshin Impact has exploded in popularity. Players have been wowed by the free-to-play RPG’s gorgeous graphics, and Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild style gameplay.

A big allure of the title is its vibrant cast of characters. However to unlock them, you need to use Wishes – a random gacha-style system. Here is everything you need to know on how to get more Primogems currency to use the feature.

genshin impact character event wish
miHoYo / PlayStation
You can unlock new characters in Genshin Impact using Wishes.

How to get Primogems & make Wishes in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, you obtain new characters with the Wishes feature, which you unlock shortly after arriving at the city of Mondstadt. If you don’t have it yet, continue to progress the prologue until you get the mission to talk to Jean, who is the grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius.

Fortunately for new players, developer miHoYo gives you 10 free Wishes to start out with. If you are not satisfied with the characters, weapons, or items you unlock with the random pulls, you are able to make more Wishes.

The game rewards you with Primogems currency when completing missions, which can then be converted into Fates to spend on Wishes. However, they are pretty scarce. Here’s how to get more Primogems using real money in the store.

genshin impact crystal purchase screen
miHoYo / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
You need to first buy Genesis Crystals in order purchase Wishes.

Buying Acquaint and Intertwined Fates

It might be confusing at first, but there are several steps to getting more Wishes. Developer miHoYo requires you to buy an in-game currency first, and then converting it into a Fate, which can be used to obtain a Wish.

Or more simply put: Buy Genesis Crystals > Convert them into Primogems > Use Primogems to buy either a Acquainted Fate or Intertwined Fate > Use your Fate to buy a Wish. Convoluted, right? Here’s the easy steps to understand it.

  • 1: Pause your game to pull up the menu. Select Shop.
  • 2: Scroll down to the Crystal Top-Up menu. Here, you will be given six bundles of Genesis Crystals to choose from.
  • 3: Once you have paid for the Crystals using real money, back out and go to the menu again. Select Wish.
  • 4: Now pull up the Redeem Primogems menu.
genshin impact redeem primogems screen
miHoYo / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Genesis Crystals can be redeemed for Primogems.
  • 5: You will now convert the Genesis Crystals that you paid for into Primogems. The game gives you the choice of how many of these you want to convert. Once you are done, go back to the Wish page.
  • 6: Now that you have Primogems, you have four areas you can buy Wishes from: Beginners’s Wish, Ballad in Goblets, Epitome Invocation, and Wanderlust Invocation.
  • 7: Once you pick which section you want to buy Wishes, you can buy one, or you can bulk-buy 10 at once. You will spend your Primogems on either an Acquaint or Intertwined Fate, depending on the section. See our guide below.

Wish pricing guide

wish menu genshin impact
miHoYo / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
You can roll for characters with Wishes.
  • Beginners Wish: First 10 wishes are free. 10 wishes requires 8 Acquaint Fates which cost 1280 Primogem.
  • Ballad in Goblets: One Wish requires one Intertwined Fate which costs 160 Primogem. 10 requires 10 Intertwined Fates which cost 1600 Primogems.
  • Epitome Invocation: Same as above.
  • Wanderlust Invocation: Same as above.

While the system of buying Wishes may be convoluted at first, it becomes easier once you get the hang of it. The important thing is that your real money buys Crystal Genesis, which is then converted into Primogems. From there, you use those to actually pay for each Wish.

It remains to be seen if prices will differ each month, as Wish events expire after a set amount of time. At the time of writing, your first purchase has a one-time bonus offer, so if you do plan on spending a little money to try to get a specific character, you will get a little extra, at least.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 OTW cards with Werner, Thiago
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.