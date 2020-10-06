How to get more Primogems & Wishes in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

Genshin Impact continues to be the breakout game of 2020. However, players may be wondering how to get more Primogems so they can buy Wishes to unlock new characters. Here is everything you need to know.

Despite only coming out at the end of September, Genshin Impact has exploded in popularity. Players have been wowed by the free-to-play RPG’s gorgeous graphics, and Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild style gameplay.

A big allure of the title is its vibrant cast of characters. However to unlock them, you need to use Wishes – a random gacha-style system. Here is everything you need to know on how to get more Primogems currency to use the feature.

How to get Primogems & make Wishes in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, you obtain new characters with the Wishes feature, which you unlock shortly after arriving at the city of Mondstadt. If you don’t have it yet, continue to progress the prologue until you get the mission to talk to Jean, who is the grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius.

Fortunately for new players, developer miHoYo gives you 10 free Wishes to start out with. If you are not satisfied with the characters, weapons, or items you unlock with the random pulls, you are able to make more Wishes.

The game rewards you with Primogems currency when completing missions, which can then be converted into Fates to spend on Wishes. However, they are pretty scarce. Here’s how to get more Primogems using real money in the store.

Buying Acquaint and Intertwined Fates

It might be confusing at first, but there are several steps to getting more Wishes. Developer miHoYo requires you to buy an in-game currency first, and then converting it into a Fate, which can be used to obtain a Wish.

Or more simply put: Buy Genesis Crystals > Convert them into Primogems > Use Primogems to buy either a Acquainted Fate or Intertwined Fate > Use your Fate to buy a Wish. Convoluted, right? Here’s the easy steps to understand it.

1: Pause your game to pull up the menu. Select Shop.

Pause your game to pull up the menu. Select Shop. 2: Scroll down to the Crystal Top-Up menu. Here, you will be given six bundles of Genesis Crystals to choose from.

Scroll down to the Crystal Top-Up menu. Here, you will be given six bundles of Genesis Crystals to choose from. 3: Once you have paid for the Crystals using real money, back out and go to the menu again. Select Wish.

Once you have paid for the Crystals using real money, back out and go to the menu again. Select Wish. 4: Now pull up the Redeem Primogems menu.

5: You will now convert the Genesis Crystals that you paid for into Primogems. The game gives you the choice of how many of these you want to convert. Once you are done, go back to the Wish page.

You will now convert the Genesis Crystals that you paid for into Primogems. The game gives you the choice of how many of these you want to convert. Once you are done, go back to the Wish page. 6: Now that you have Primogems, you have four areas you can buy Wishes from: Beginners’s Wish, Ballad in Goblets, Epitome Invocation, and Wanderlust Invocation.

Now that you have Primogems, you have four areas you can buy Wishes from: Beginners’s Wish, Ballad in Goblets, Epitome Invocation, and Wanderlust Invocation. 7: Once you pick which section you want to buy Wishes, you can buy one, or you can bulk-buy 10 at once. You will spend your Primogems on either an Acquaint or Intertwined Fate, depending on the section. See our guide below.

Wish pricing guide

Beginners Wish: First 10 wishes are free. 10 wishes requires 8 Acquaint Fates which cost 1280 Primogem.

First 10 wishes are free. 10 wishes requires 8 Acquaint Fates which cost 1280 Primogem. Ballad in Goblets: One Wish requires one Intertwined Fate which costs 160 Primogem. 10 requires 10 Intertwined Fates which cost 1600 Primogems.

One Wish requires one Intertwined Fate which costs 160 Primogem. 10 requires 10 Intertwined Fates which cost 1600 Primogems. Epitome Invocation: Same as above.

Same as above. Wanderlust Invocation: Same as above.

While the system of buying Wishes may be convoluted at first, it becomes easier once you get the hang of it. The important thing is that your real money buys Crystal Genesis, which is then converted into Primogems. From there, you use those to actually pay for each Wish.

It remains to be seen if prices will differ each month, as Wish events expire after a set amount of time. At the time of writing, your first purchase has a one-time bonus offer, so if you do plan on spending a little money to try to get a specific character, you will get a little extra, at least.