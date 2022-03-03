Raiden Shogun banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Raiden Shogun banner rerun will release in Genshin Impact much sooner than anticipated, so read on to find out when you can unlock the Electro Archon and which 4-star characters will be alongside her.

The Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun banner rerun is one of the most highly-anticipated reruns in the game. As Inazuma’s Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun is known for her incredible power and supportive abilities that deliver deadly AoE shockwaves.

Raiden Shogun is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact. This is largely down to her Elemental Skill (Eye of Stormy Judgment), which enables her to buff her allies’ damage and unleash coordinated attacks alongside them.

Not only does this make her a great pick for those looking to beat the Spiral Abyss, but she is also a great addition to any team looking quickly rush down bosses. If you have yet to unlock the Electro Archon, then here’s everything we know about Raiden Shogun’s banner rerun.

Raiden Shogun banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact

The Raiden Shogun banner will be released on March 08, 2022. This means the 5-star Electro character will release in the same patch as Yae Miko – the chief priest of Inazuma Grand Narukami Shrine.

As a result, there will be plenty of time for travelers to save Primogems for the Raiden Shogun banner rerun. Raiden Shogun is also a weekly boss in 2.5, with Ayato rumored to utilize her item drops.

Raiden Shogun banner rerun 4-star characters

The Raiden Shogun banner will also include a number of powerful 4-star characters. In fact, HoYoverse recently revealed all the units that would be receiving a special rate up. The characters that will be joining Raiden Shogun in the Reign of Serenity banner can be found below:

Albedo (Pyro)

(Pyro) Xinyan (Pyro)

(Pyro) Kujou Sara (Electro)

So, there you have it – everything we know about the Raiden Shogun banner rerun. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides:

