Genshin Impact Version 2.6 leaks: Ayato banner, The Chasm, Irodori Festival event, more

Genshin Impact Version 2.6 is rapidly approaching — leaks about the March update indicate Ayato’s release is finally coming, as well as The Chasm map area and maybe some special character apperances. Here’s what you need to know.

Genshin Impact Version 2.6 is set to start concluding the Inazuma story as players gear up for Sumeru. But first, there’ll be a slight detour to Liyue for The Chasm.

Ayato is coming in the next update, and leaks have indicated plenty of surprise character appearances in the upcoming stories — including Dainsleif.

It’s still early days, but we’ve compiled all the Genshin Impact Version 2.6 leaks and confirmed details in one place for you here, so you can start getting ready for the March update now.

Genshin Impact Version 2.6 release date

While there’s no official release date for Version 2.6 yet, players can expect it to launch on March 30, 2022. This comes right off the back of the Version 2.5 update.

However, this could change at a moment’s notice, and we’ll be sure to update you if it does.

Genshin Impact Version 2.6 livestream

The Genshin Impact Version 2.6 livestream date is yet to be announced. However, players can expect it to drop about a week before the update goes live.

Be sure to check back for more details and a first look at the new patch!

What’s coming in Genshin Impact Version 2.6?

Kamisato Ayato finally released

The head of the Kamisato Clan, Ayato, is finally joining the Genshin Impact roster as a playable character in Version 2.6. Revealed just before the previous update went live, the five-star Hydro Sword user has been a long time coming.

Players have posted snippets of his gameplay from the beta, showing off his synergy with his sister Ayaka, as well as other Cryo carries in Freeze comps.

Details on Ayato’s signature weapon, Haran Tsukishiro Futsu, have been floating around on the beta. With CRIT Rate as its secondary stat and a massive Normal Attack DMG steroid as its ability, it’ll be a great buff weapon.

As for his banner, the rate up characters are yet to be revealed. However, we’ll keep you posted.

The Chasm breaks new ground in Liyue

During the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream, HoYoverse announced that The Chasm would be released in the 2.6 update.

While The Chasm currently can’t be explored right now, we do know a few things about this area thanks to a number of new details. According to the 2.5 livestream, The Chasm was formed after a celestial body crashed into the earth, with a large mine eventually being formed around it.

The location is said to be filled with strange stones and mysterious ores, while the soil and vegetation around the area have distinctive colors. The underground mines are the most treacherous areas, and what’s more, down in The Chasm, vicious enemies lurk in the shadows.

Early map leaks indicate it runs deep under the Liyue mountainside, nearing reaching out to the harbor.

Irodori Festival event celebrates all things Inazuma

The main event of Genshin Impact Version 2.6 is rumored to be the Irodori Festival. First appearing during the beta test, the new event will include basically the full cast of Inazuman characters so far released, as well as some favorites from Mondstadt and Liyue.

…plus all of the other playable Inazuman characters so far released. https://t.co/RhQbPL9Bdp — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) February 16, 2022

The event will feature four minigames — akin to the recent Lantern Rite event. They’re all for a bit of fun with Poetry, Tower Defense, Kendo, and Ikebana game modes to be added.

There will be a reward at the end of it all, with a free copy of Xingqiu given out to players for completing the event. A smattering of Primogems and other rewards are also expected.

Dainsleif appearance in Genshin Impact 2.6

While there is no news to suggest Dainsleif will be playable in the 2.6 update, Ubatcha did note that he could make his long-awaited return. Dainsleif previously graced our screens all the way back in Chapter I, and since then, the mysterious character also made an appearance in the world quest ‘Bough Keeper: Dainsleif’.

Quite what his involvement will be in the 2.6 story remains to be seen, but hopefully, HoYoverse will shed some much-needed light onto Dainsleif’s backstory.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Genshin Impact Version 2.6. We’ll be updating this page as soon as HoYoverse reveals further details.

