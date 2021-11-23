Genshin Impact Yun Jin banner: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Genshin Impact’s Yun Jin banner is just around the corner, so find out everything we know about 4-star characters that will be joining her and when you can expect to see the Geo polearm user’s debut.

The upcoming Yun Jin banner will likely release after Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update. Yun Jin is another upcoming 5-star polearm character who decimates her foes with lightning-fast melee attacks.

However, unlike Shenhe, Yun Jin uses the Geo element to bombard her foes and keep her safe from lethal damage.

As the director of the game’s Yun-Han Opera Troupe, the popular singer is a well-renowned figure in Liyue Harbor. Whether you’re looking to add Yun Jin to your roster or just wish to know more about her banner, then our guide has all the details you need.

Yun Jin banner release date

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for Yun Jin, but according to renowned leaker, @Tangzhu_Tz, Yun Jin’s banner will release with the arrival of Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update.

Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida

Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/fKkSfgQhk5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 22, 2021

This means the 5-star Geo character will likely release in a similar timeframe to that of Shenhe – another upcoming character. As Yun Jin will likely release after Arataki Itto and Gorou, it’s best to start saving those Primogems now.

Yun Jin banner 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will be joining Yun Jin when she releases in the 2.4 update. MiHoYo will likely reveal all the characters when we get closer to Shenhe’s official release date or when the 2.4 beta goes live.

Read More: Everything we know about Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

For now, though, that’s all the information we have. We’ll be updating this post as soon as miHoYo reveals further Yun Jin details, so make sure you bookmark this page.

