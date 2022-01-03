Wondering where to find Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact? Here’s everything you need to know.

Dandelions can be found all over the Genshin Impact’s overworld, particularly across the lush fields of the Mondstadt. While locating these common plants isn’t overly difficult, knowing how to source Dandelion Seeds in the game requires an extra step.

Whether you’re looking to ascend Eula and Jean, or just wish to craft some items, then you’ll need to hunt down a lot of Dandelions. Fortunately, Dandelion Seeds can be found in abundance and it shouldn’t take you long to farm them.

Where to find Dandelions in Genshin Impact?

Dandelions can be found growing all over Starfell Valley. These white plants are incredibly easy to spot and can be located in the various fields in the game’s overworld. However, the best place to find Dandelions is right outside the city Mondstandt.

Simply walk outside the city gates and walk around the castle’s walls. Once you’ve located a number of Dandelions simply follow the tips below to harvest the Dandelion Seeds.

How to get Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact

In order to get Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to hit the plant with an Anemo ability. The wind-based attacks will blow will reveal the seeds, which you can then freely harvest.

If you don’t wish to harvest Dandelion Seeds yourself, then they can also be purchased from Karpillia. This NPC is located in Ritou, Inazuma. She sells five Dandelion Seeds for 60,000 Mora. While her stock is low, she will refresh her supply every three days.

Once you have enough Dandelion Seeds, you’ll be able to ascend Eula and Jean. So, there you have it, where to get find Dandelions and how to harvest Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact.

Dandelion Seed crafting recipes

Dandelion Seeds have a number of uses in Genshin Impact. Here’s what this crafting material is used for:

Item Recipe Gushing Essential Oil Lizard Tail ×1, Dandelion Seed ×1, Mora ×100 Windbarrier Potion Crystal Core ×1, Dandelion Seed ×1, Mora ×100 Anemoculus Resonance Stone Dandelion Seed ×5, Cecilia ×5, Crystal Chunk ×1, Mora ×500

