Ayato banner in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Genshin Impact’s Kamisato Ayato banner is one of the most highly anticipated character releases, so here’s when you can unlock him.

The Kamisato Ayato banner will likely prove incredibly popular when he finally makes his long-awaited debut in Genshin Impact. While miHoYo has yet to officially reveal this mysterious character, the current head of the Kamisato Clan is known for his kindness and loyalty.

When Ayato isn’t busy dealing with the many affairs of Inazuma’s Tri Commission, he often spends time helping the region’s people. Whether Ayato will share the same vision and weapon class as his younger sister, Ayaka, remains to be seen.

Details on Ayato’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst may remain under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped a number of Genshin Impact leakers from speculating when his banner will release. If you’re looking to spend your Primogems on the upcoming Ayato banner, then we have all the latest information you need.

Ayato banner release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Ayato banner. However, a well-renowned Genshin Impact leaker has speculated that the Ayato banner could release in Genshin Impact’s 2.6 update alongside Heizou – the Tenryou Commission detective.

This means the long-awaited character would follow directly after the Yae Miko banner, which is currently planned for release in the 2.5 update. There are also a number of reruns scheduled before Ayato’s release, so travelers will definitely need plenty of Primogems.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks and rumors, this news should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section once we have further details.

Ayato banner 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-star characters will appear in the Ayato banner, but as always, miHoYo will reveal all the characters when we get closer to his official release date. Just like previous character releases, we expect Ayato’s banner will be filled with characters that synergize well with his kit.

For now, that’s all the information we have on the Ayato banner. We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details.

