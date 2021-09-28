Where to find & buy Apples in Genshin Impact

Fruit is used for many things in the miHoYo roleplaying game and it is a good idea to keep your inventory stocked up with it. Here’s where to find Apples in Genshin Impact, including locations and where to buy.

We’ve all been there: you’re handed a quest that asks for multiple of an item so you go to hand them in and you realize you don’t have enough to fulfill the request – absolutely infuriating. So that said, it’s a good idea to know where to get certain materials so you’re not left high and dry struggling to complete a task.

For Apples in particular, there are many locations in Teyvat where you can grab them in Mondstadt and Liyue, and you can even buy them if needed. Here’s everything you need to know, including locations and what shops stock the fruit.

Contents:

What are Apples used for in Genshin Impact?

Apples are used for many things in Genshin Impact, whether that’s cooking, quests, or requests. They are a staple ingredient in many recipes (such as the Satisfying Salad) that can be cooked and used to heal HP or buff stamina, attack, or defense, and can even be eaten alone to restore 300 health.

Some fetch quests will ask for a certain amount of the fruit, especially city Reputation requests in particular and sometimes even Daily Commissions. Therefore, it is wise to make sure you’re well stocked up at all times because you don’t know when you may need them.

Where to find Apples in Genshin Impact – locations

Apples are found in a number of places across Mondstadt and Liyue and can be seen growing on trees or being eaten by wild animals. You can also get them from quest rewards and scavenging.

Check the maps for each Apple location below by region:

Apple locations in Mondstadt

Apple locations in Liyue

Where to buy Apples in Genshin Impact

If you want to score some Apples easily without the need to hunt for them, Bolai sells them at the Wanyou Boutique in Liyue Harbor. He has 10 up for sale at 240 Mora each. His wares reset every three days.

To find him, look for the platform under the wharf east of the waypoint in the north of the town. His market stand is on the right-hand side.

And that's all there is about how to find and buy Apples in Genshin Impact!

