How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards (July)

Genshin Impact is the latest game to get the Prime Gaming treatment, with Primogems, Fragile Resin, Mora and more up for grabs. Here’s how to claim your free rewards on PC, mobile and PS5 in July 2021.

Released in September 2020, the free-to-play RPG became a viral sensation overnight due to its charm and entire roster of cute characters. Months later, it’s pulled in over $1 billion USD from its gacha system, making it one of the highest-grossing mobile games of all time.

Now, it’s joined up with Amazon to offer free monthly rewards to those with a Prime account until December 2021, and they’re nothing to sniff at! With Primogems, food items and more, here’s everything new in the Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards.

Contents:

How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards

Claiming the rewards in Genshin Impact is simple! There are only a few simple steps you need to do before you can get your hands on the loot. And it’s the same process every single month until December – easy, right? First off, get your unique code via the Prime Gaming page for the game.

For PC, PS4/PS5 and Android players, here’s what you need to do next:

Log in to the game and open the Paimon menu at the top-left corner. Go down to the Settings (the gear icon) and click it. Head to Account > Redeem Code. Enter your unique code and confirm. You’ll receive the rewards via in-game mail.

For iOS players, the steps are slightly different:

Go to the official miHoYo gift website. Log in with your miHoYo account that’s linked to your Genshin Impact account on iOS (if it’s not linked, link it first). Then select your server from the drop-down list. This will just be your region. Input your character name and paste in your unique Prime Gaming code. You’ll receive the rewards via in-game mail.

Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards

There are three Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards in July 2021. They are as follows:

Primogems

The best reward for July is the Primogems – and you get 60 of them! The currency is used to buy Acquaint and Intertwined Fate, AKA Wishes. So if you’re stocking up your gems to try and win your favorite 5-star character, this reward is going to get you there sooner.

Read More: How to access Final Fantasy XIV Online

It’s also a great bonus for those who like to farm materials as they can also replenish Original Resin, meaning you can claim even more daily rewards from Ley Line Blossoms and Domains.

Hero’s Wit

There are three Character XP materials in Genshin Impact: Wanderer’s Advice, Adventurer’s Experience, and Hero’s Wit. All are crucial for leveling up, especially the latter, which awards a whopping 20,000 XP.

They can be hard to come by, which means July’s Prime Gaming reward is especially lucky as it gives you 8x Hero’s Wit.

Mushroom Pizza

Lastly, you get 5x Mushroom Pizza. While this may seem like a lackluster reward, the food restores a portion of your character’s HP over time for 30 seconds, making it a crucial item for tense fights or boss battles.

It is also one of the items required for Archon Quest progression, so it might be worth saving one if you’ve not reached that part yet.

