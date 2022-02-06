Genshin Impact Version 2.5 update: Yae Miko release, Raiden Shogun boss, more

Genshin Impact Version 2.5 is around the corner — the February update will include the long-awaited release of Yae Miko, as well as a new Raiden Shogun boss fight and more character reruns.

The Inazuman arc in Genshin Impact’s main story is approaching its end in Version 2.5. With only a couple more updates left before players turn their attention towards Sumeru, miHoYo have been saving their best for last.

The February update will include Yae Miko’s release — finally — after months of speculation. Raiden Shogun will be reappearing as a new weekly boss, and there’s two reruns returning too.

For those waiting for The Chasm though, Version 2.5 won’t include any map updates.

Here’s what we know about Genshin Impact’s Version 2.5 update so far.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 update?

miHoYo has finally confirmed a release date for Genshin Impact’s Version 2.5 update: February 16, 2022.

It will hit live servers with a few hours of downtime between the end of Version 2.4 — and the current Lantern Rite event — and the servers coming back online. The update will be pushed to Asia first across a 24-hour cycle before eventually making its way across to Europe and North America.

Genshin Impact update 2.5 trailer

Missed the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 livestream on February 6? Catch up on the trailer above, and check out the major changes coming in the update below.

What’s coming in the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 update?

Yae Miko finally added as playable character

The Chief Priestess of Grand Narukami Shrine has been a core part of Inazuma’s storyline so far, and now Genshin Impact players will be able to recruit Yae Miko to their squad.

She is joining the game’s roster as a five-star Electro Catalyst character — with great synergy with Raiden Shogun no less. Her Elemental Skill lets her dash around the battlefield, leaving behind totems that can be activated with her Elemental Burst for big damage.

Read More: All Genshin Impact Electro characters

Yae Miko is also getting a standalone story quest in Genshin Impact to accompany her release, as well as a special five-star weapon — Kagura’s Verity — in a banner running alongside her own.

Find out more about Yae Miko — including her upcoming banner and her best build — by checking our hubs.

Two banner reruns: Kokomi & Raiden Shogun

While Yae Miko will have her solo banner run through the entirety of Phase 1, two reruns will take place in the second half of Version 2.5: Kokomi and Raiden Shogun.

It’s been a few months since the two were first released — both hit live servers in September 2021 — and with the storyline circling back around to them, it makes sense to bring the duo back.

More details about the Kokomi and Raiden Shogun rerun banners will be released closer to Version 2.5’s launch date.

New Raiden Shogun weekly boss fight

Raiden Shogun will get her own weekly boss fight in Genshin Impact Version 2.5, with the yet-to-be-released Kamisato Ayato and Yae Miko rumored to utilize her item drops.

Unlike her previous encounter, Raiden Shogun can be seen floating above the ground in a mechanical suit, which she uses to wield her Musou no Hitotachi. At one point, Ei even uses her Eye of Stormy Judgment to unleash a gigantic katana, slicing through everything on the screen.

Read More: What we know about Varka in Genshin Impact

While the Raiden Shogun story quest fight proved tricky for many Genshin players, this new weekly boss looks to increase her lethality even further.

And if that wasn’t enough Raiden Shogun content, she is also getting a second Act to her Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter story quest in Version 2.5.

New Shadowy Husk enemies

Three new enemies are being added into Genshin Impact. Named under the archetype Shadowy Husk, there’ll be three different types: Standard Bearers, Linebreakers, and Defenders.

They align with different elements — Pyro, Hydro, and Cryo — and have different weapons and abilities.

The new Shadowy Husk enemies are being added to Enkanomiya, but might appear across different parts of Teyvat in the future.

Three Realms Gateway Offering & Divine Ingenuity events

Four events will be available to players throughout Genshin Impact Version 2.5, the two biggest of them being the Three Realms Gateway Offering and Divine Ingenuity quest lines.

In Three Realms Gateway Offering, players will have to explore a new part of Enkanomiya while combating a corrosive mist that weakens their powers. However, by keeping your Bokuso Box charged and making offerings, you can cleanse it away.

Read More: All Genshin Impact Hydro characters

The Divine Ingenuity event was leaked in some capacity ahead of the update and will see players create their own Domains to share with others. Players will be able to use trampolines, set traps, utilize element-applying platforms, windfields, and other obstacles.

A couple of smaller events, including a rerun of the Hyakunin Ikki tag team event, are also expected in Version 2.5.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 update. We’ll be updating this page as soon as miHoYo reveals further details.

